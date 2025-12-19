The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
44mEdited

The Kennedy Center thing is reminiscent of the Republican House resolution that Trump DID SO win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The White House is a memory care unit at this point. And everyone in it knows how badly Trump did in his Wednesday belch. So someone had to do something.

As for the plaques, just more stuff for Trump’s Democratic successor to destroy, along with the “ballroom.” Put the fragments up for bid — better yet, I’d pay a few bucks to swing a sledgehammer myself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
41m

H/t to the commenter who said that to undo all of Trump’s gross handiwork will provide the jobs that Trump has lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture