Thanks to Trump’s deteriorating brain and baseline malignant narcissism, we’re getting served some astonishing headlines lately. I find myself Googling them just to check if they’re really satire.

This poses a real threat to The Onion. Just yesterday, I had to double check three stories, only to find reality was stranger than fiction.

Since it’s Friday, and we’re only on the eve of war with Venezuela and not actually in one yet, and the Epstein files aren’t likely to be released in full just yet, let’s share a collective moment, plus a pained chuckle, over some of these headlines.

Orange is the new plaque

Here was a doozy: “White House Installs Plaques Mocking Former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.”

Just when you think Trump can’t get pettier, think again. In the White House presidential walk of fame, Trump has added engraved descriptors beneath each president. And there are two he really doesn’t like.

He already replaced President Biden’s portrait with an “autopen” stand-in. This is ironic given that Trump claims he sometimes doesn’t even remember who he pardoned.

Trump also labels Biden “Sleepy Joe” and “the worst President in American History.”

Trump needs an IMAX for those gigantic projections. The only modern president known for sleeping through cabinet meetings and Oval Office visits is Trump himself. But wait, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles insists he’s just resting with his eyes closed and his head back!

The honor of “Worst President in American History” also belongs to Trump, according to historians.

The plaque below President Obama calls him a “divisive figure” (remember, every accusation is a confession). It claims he “passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control over both Houses of Congress.” But guess who is about to suffer huge congressional losses next year due in substantial part to his very unpopular mishandling of healthcare?

According to Trump, Obama also presided over a “stagnant Economy” (again, accusation = confession). And then, oh horrors, Obama approved the Iran Nuclear Deal and signed the Paris Climate Accords, “both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump does seem to have found common cause with another notorious president: Andrew Jackson. Of that other purveyor of populism, Trump wrote,

Jackson was often called the “People’s President” for championing the common man, but was unjustifiably treated unfairly by the Press, but not as viciously and unfairly as President Abraham Lincoln and President Donald J. Trump would, in the future, be.

It’s challenging to satirize this level of absurdity, so I’m just going to present it as is—a perfect 10/10, no notes.

The Trump Kennedy Center: Love it or Leavitt

The White House, through press secretary and lip injection cautionary tale Karoline Leavitt, went next level on the announcement of a name change to the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts. Leavitt declared it would now be known as the “Trump-Kennedy Center” citing “all the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

Note that since Trump took over, ticket sales and attendance at the Kennedy Center have collapsed. A study by the Washington Post revealed that this fall roughly 43 percent of tickets for typical productions remained unsold.

My first thought on reading this announcement was, “This is fake.” The board wouldn’t really unanimously agree to this change, right? Plus, there’s no way Leavitt actually added “congratulations to President Kennedy” to her tweet. Funny, but there’s just no—oh.

I checked her official feed and there it was. So my second thought was, “Wait, can they just do that?” And my third thought was, “What’s next, the Trump Jefferson Memorial? The Trump Washington Monument?”

With respect to the legality of renaming, the answer, thankfully, is, “No, they can’t just do that.” The Center was created by an Act of Congress, so the Board, now stocked with Trump appointees, doesn’t have the power on its own to rename it, any more than other boards could simply rename other presidential memorials. As Craig Caplan of C-SPAN noted,

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was named through an act of Congress, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on January 23, 1964 as a tribute to the late President John F. Kennedy, two months after his assassination: “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, designated by this Act, shall be the sole national memorial to the late John Fitzgerald Kennedy within the city of Washington and its environs.”

But that didn’t stop the Kennedy Center board from “unanimously” voting for the name change. Only it wasn’t unanimous. As one board member, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, noted in a video address, she was “muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move.”

Rep. Beatty added that the matter was not on the agenda either. “This was not consensus. This is censorship.”

May the odds be ever in your favor

This headline from Mother Jones really takes the cake this week: “Trump Just Announced His Own Hunger Games.”

Oh come on, this can’t be real! So I searched but, sure enough, found a video of Trump announcing what he’s calling “The Patriot Games.” This was not some AI generated clip; per press confirmations, he really made this announcement, calling for an “unprecedented four-day athletic event” as part of those games.

Trump insisted that his Patriot Games would not feature “men playing in women’s sports”—a dig at the trans community and part of his regime’s broader effort to erase trans people from civic participation. His fascistic attacks on trans lives and encouragement of youth sports rang a bell with some: Hitler also promoted youth sports as part of a broad Nazi indoctrination program.

But it was this further detail from Trump’s announcement that caught the attention of nearly everyone. The competition would feature “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory.”

Wait. One boy and one girl? From each state or territory? For real?

Life really ought not to imitate art quite so much.