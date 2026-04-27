The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Shifra Sharlin's avatar
Shifra Sharlin
2h

AMEN TO THIS! --->> While the right tells us the answer is for the left to “tone down the rhetoric”—meaning, stop criticizing them and labeling them as the fascists they are—there is perhaps another, more direct solution: GOP political leaders, officials and the goons on the right who serve them could stop waging war, murdering citizens, raping women, molesting children, denying life-saving health care, disappearing immigrants and demonizing and scapegoating whole communities.

That, I’d imagine, would “turn down the heat” considerably.

THANKK YOU!

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Michela A. C.'s avatar
Michela A. C.
2h

Polls drop, "assassins" pop up. Not even this latest spectacle is enough to erase high gas prices and children dying and being raped in detention camps

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