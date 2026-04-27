Photo courtesy of The Guardian (not from this weekend’s events)

If you’re like many people, the moment you heard Saturday night about yet another failed lone gunman attempt on the president, you thought, “Oh, here we go again.”

Three attempts in two years start to feel like a stretch even to hardened skeptics. And with Trump of the miraculous healing ear starting to sound like the man-boy who cried “Lone Wolf,” our collective credulity is now strained to the breaking point.

On the other hand, no one wants to sound like a conspiracy theorist. A faked assassination attempt to gain public sympathy sounds like tinfoil hat territory. Or at least it did until evidence emerged recently that Trump’s pal in Hungary, Viktor Orbán, had been considering a faked assassination play in a plan proposed by Russian intelligence under the code name “Gamechanger.”

As Gary Kasparov has remarked, “I do believe in coincidences. I also believe in KGB.”

And come on, our brains insist. With this third attempt on Trump’s life, some things just aren’t adding up. Someone somewhere is manipulating the truth.

To be clear, that is what’s happening. Just not necessarily the way we think.

The truth is way out there

Immediately following the shooting, as the New York Times reported, online accounts fishing for engagement and revenue leapt to assert conspiracy theories about the whole incident being faked. These were often based on cherry-picked facts and footage.

There was Karoline Leavitt’s admittedly horrifically-phrased remark before the event: “There will be shots fired tonight.”

There was the weird Fox reporter phone call, which cut off just as she seemed poised to reveal a guest’s possible foreknowledge of danger. As Media Matters reported, Leavitt’s husband told the reporter, “You need to be very safe and he was very serious when he said that to me. Looked around the room and he said…” Then the phone cut off.

There was also buzz around an account that had posted just one tweet three years ago containing only the name of the would-be killer: Cole Allen. (It gets even more X Files-like if you rabbit hole down this particular conspiracy, but I’d recommend against it.)

It’s almost designed to make our heads explode, which is probably the point. People make a lot of money peddling false claims on social media.

Trump adds fuel to the conspiracy fires

Of course, Trump didn’t help matters by treating the whole incident so cavalierly. After posting security footage of the shooter running through the lobby, he held a press conference, despite an active investigation. There, he pivoted rather bizarrely to claims that he needs his ballroom to be fully safe. This claim makes no sense because the Correspondents Dinner is a private affair and not a White House event. A ballroom isn’t going to change anything, because it’s not like the event will be held inside the White House in the future.

Big MAGA accounts nevertheless amplified Trump’s ballroom messaging, which only fueled the perception that the episode was staged as propaganda. According to MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, these MAGA accounts are all on group chats where they receive their marching orders directly from Republican leadership or the White House.

Trump then went on 60 Minutes Sunday night and made bald-faced lies about not falling down when the Secret Service tried to whisk him away to safety. He insisted instead that they had demanded that he get down. But footage shows Trump falling and agents immediately trying to get him to stand up and move.

Trump also labeled the would-be shooter as “anti-Christian”—a smear that appears to be false, based on interviews with friends and colleagues who described him as studious, devout and pious and “pretty prominent at the Caltech Christian Fellowship.”

When Trump acts in this manner, he is gaslighting us all. And no surprise, we start to feel crazy and question reality itself. That’s the hallmark of a successful gaslighting campaign. As Ana Navarro remarked,

“I think people jump to the conclusion that it’s staged because Trump lies. He lies constantly, daily, and pathologically. People do not trust and do not believe anything Trump says. His lips are moving, the likelihood is he is lying.”

A different, more troubling theory

Hard as it is to remain disciplined, an extraordinary claim such as “This was all faked!” still requires extraordinary evidence before it should be advanced. We need to stick to that rule, even when our brains want to abandon it because of all the lies, weird coincidences and amplified conspiracy theories.

What we have seen so far, including the would-be killer’s apparent manifesto, points away from a fabricated incident and more toward Secret Service incompetence. We’ll know more in the coming days, but the suspect is alive and unharmed, and we will learn more about him soon. Most of what we know already suggests he was a quiet science nerd who got a terrible, violent idea in his head.

I should say at this point that I am also sometimes guilty of donning my own tinfoil hat, but in a Kasparovian way. Because the Russians have been dabbling in and pushing false flags, I would be remiss if I didn’t include one other possibility that I haven’t seen discussed much. In my own moments of “Oh, come on!” there is often this thought: there is a non-zero chance someone in the White House or FBI is aware of lone wolf actors and is actively keeping close tabs on them. They might even be allowing them to believe they can get close or even that they can strike, when in fact, they have long been neutralized as a real threat. These kinds of actors make for convenient rubes. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t have any evidence to back this theory up. But if I were a bad actor in U.S. intelligence or the White House looking to score the biggest political points from a doomed assassination attempt, this is how I would let things play out.

But here’s the thing: We don’t need strained theories to make sense of this. The conditions already exist.

As one commentator noted on Twitter, we have a president so vile that there is empirical data to support the claim that he would fake the whole thing. At the same time, we have a president so vile that, statistically speaking, a few citizens might be pushed past the brink and try to off him.

That’s a horrifying thought, but it wouldn’t be unique in our history. Indeed, the very first U.S. president assassinated by a lone gunman was Abraham Lincoln. John Wilkes Booth believed, in his own warped way, that he was doing the right thing for the country. In a letter left behind for his brother to read and later publish, Booth framed his act as patriotic sacrifice. He saw Lincoln as a tyrant who had destroyed the Constitution and enslaved the South under despotism. Booth saw himself, however wrongly, as a defender of the Republic and the South.

We’ve now experienced three recent, troubling versions of this from those violently opposed to right-wing hatemongers and oligarchs: Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson; Luigi Mangione, who is charged with killing the UnitedHealthcare CEO; and now this latest would-be shooter, Cole Allen, whose reported manifesto evinced a desire to strike back: “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” wrote Allen in a message allegedly sent minutes before the shootings to his family members.

Trump, the GOP and even some members of the media suggest that the rise in politically-driven violence is due to the left’s sharp critiques of Trump and his cabal. Here’s CNN’s Dana Bash suggesting that “heated rhetoric” against Trump is to blame.

What this misses is that, statistically speaking, there will always be a handful of citizens who become violently radicalized. But it won’t be because of the left’s pointed criticisms. It will happen in their own minds, fueled by the hate, moral rot and horrifying crimes of Trump and the far right.

That is a worrisome state of affairs. Political violence is never a solution and only breeds more chaos, tension and strife. Justice must arrive not from the barrel of a vigilante’s gun but from the judgment of the courts, juries and voters.

While the right tells us the answer is for the left to “tone down the rhetoric”—meaning, stop criticizing them and labeling them as the fascists they are—there is perhaps another, more direct solution: GOP political leaders, officials and the goons on the right who serve them could stop waging war, murdering citizens, raping women, molesting children, denying life-saving health care, disappearing immigrants and demonizing and scapegoating whole communities.

That, I’d imagine, would “turn down the heat” considerably.