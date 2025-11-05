The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin R Wingo's avatar
Robin R Wingo
1h

Finally, a burden feels a bit lighter. Momentum is the key - the pressure on the party is to maintain it, amplify it, and bring home victory over fascism in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JBo's avatar
JBo
39m

PA Bucks County sheriff was ousted, he wanted to work with ICE, the winning Sheriff literally ran on a base of 'taking politics out of policing'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture