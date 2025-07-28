Over the weekend, Trump and the MAGA right demonstrated an unusually high level of JFC / WTF behavior.

From Trump’s mind-numbing statements while in Scotland, to his reported diversion of critical funds to retrofit his new presidential airplane, to disinformation peddled by Republican Congress members, to the hypocrisy (and predictable denials) by a moralizing Christian right-winger, every time I opened my feed there was yet another reason to furrow the brow, jot down more bizarre notes, then take a few deep breaths to steady the blood pressure.

I also realized that it’s actually possible to sift through all this and sort it into common connective themes and descriptors of their behavior: autocratic, callous, absurd, distracting, misprioritized, deceitful, hypocritical and unhinged. Today, I’ll cite two examples in each of these eight buckets.

Whew! Let’s dive in.

Autocratic

The censorial nature of the Trump regime was on full display as Trump’s lackey at the FCC, Brandan Carr, gave an alarming interview with right wing network Newsmax. Carr underscored how involved the White House intends to be in CBS’s programming decisions—now that the network’s parent company Paramount had settled Trump’s entirely groundless lawsuit just so it could get approval for its merger with Skydance. In a move worthy of the Soviet Union, he announced the White House would place a “bias monitor” in place who would “report directly” to Trump as part of that deal.

And in complete disregard of the First Amendment, Trump doubled down on threats to terminate the broadcast licenses of any broadcaster whose content was critical of him. He posted on his Truth Social platform, “Networks aren’t allowed to be political pawns for the Democrat Party. It has become so outrageous that, in my opinion, their licenses could, and should, be revoked! MAGA!”

Callous

Several stories emerged this weekend condemning the starvation of the population in Gaza, including young children, by Israel. A reporter asked Trump to comment on this growing humanitarian crisis, and specifically whether Israel should be doing more to allow food aid to reach desperate people. And Trump somehow made it about him and how he felt about the ingratitude for the $60 million in food aid the U.S. provided—which of course was not the question. “You really at least want to have somebody say, thank you,” he stated, adding, “it makes you feel a little bad.”

Back home, Office of Management and Budget Director and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper to comment on the sudden choking off of federal grants for NIH funding, including for research into cardiovascular disease and cancer. The hold up has even caused 14 GOP senators to write Vought a letter asking for the funds to be released from impoundment. Vought responded with no consideration for the millions who might benefit from medical breakthroughs. If the NIH were a company, Vought declared, “their stock prices would be in shambles.” He then managed to spread disinformation, claiming the NIH “in some respects caused the pandemic by their gain of function research” and that there’s “an entire institute that does nothing more than DEI research at NIH.” Neither is true. Meanwhile, research teams are being forced to abandon work that could one day spare millions from sickness or death.

Absurd

Trump announced a “deal” with the EU on tariffs, following on the “deal” he struck with Japan. Lost in his celebration of these deals is the reality that higher tariffs (here, 15 percent on most goods) are nothing more than a tax upon U.S. consumers and companies. No matter how many times he and his team are reminded that this will drive up costs, they insist that this will be a net benefit for the U.S. As economist Justin Wolfer rephrased the announcement, “American President raises taxes on Americans across a wide range of goods; European Union President announces tax cuts for Europeans across a narrow range of goods.”

During his remarks before the press in Scotland, Trump got off on his favorite tangent: windmills. “Wind doesn’t work. It ruins the landscape, it kills the birds. They are noisy,” Trump complained. Then the whales bit. “You have a certain place in the Massachusetts area that over the last 20 years had 1 or 2 whales wash ashore. And over the last short period of time they had 18. Ok? Because it’s driving them loco. No, windmills will not happen in the United States.” Trump’s hatred and obsession with windmills apparently originated from the view from his golf course in Scotland which he believes is spoiled by the sight of windmills.

Distracting

Trump is eager for the media to move on from the Epstein matter, which the foreign press was unwilling to do in Scotland.

To help him out, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had created precisely the distraction Trump wanted, when she accused, without any basis or evidence, former President Obama of faking evidence of Russian election interference. Building on this distraction, Trump called for Obama to be prosecuted for treason and even posted a childish meme of himself and JD Vance pursuing Obama in a racist reenactment of OJ’s car chase scene. (Rather hilariously, if you look closely, Trump chose to depict his VP using one of the JD Vance memes.)

Since Obama was proving a big enough distraction, Trump also decided to target four different Black officials and celebrities, calling for the arrest of (checks notes) Kamala Harris, Al Sharpton, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé. Trump’s rant was based on a false claim that people were paid millions to endorse Harris in the election. Noted Daniel Dale of CNN, who fact-checked the bogus claim, “It’s imaginary. It simply did not happen.”

Misprioritized

This is the best single descriptor I could come up with for this phenomenon, but I’m open to suggestions. It covers a painful and constant condition where the Trump regime’s priorities are always badly out of whack.

Take the infamous Air Force One jetliner, “gifted” under some pressure on the Qatari government to Trump. The New York Times reported on the eye-popping costs of upgrading and equipping the aircraft for security: as high as $934 million. Worse still, that money apparently had been transferred from funds that were being used to modernize the aging U.S. ground-based nuclear arsenal.

(I can’t help but think of the cautionary tale we were all taught as children during Saturday morning Chinese school: the Empress Dowager Cixi of China and her “marble boat.” She had diverted funds intended to fund the new Imperial Chinese Navy, which had been defeated in the Opium Wars with Britain, to build herself a lavish fake marble pleasure craft—it was wood painted to look like marble—on a lake at the Summer Palace.)

While Trump was busy degrading our national security for his own vanity, his Secretary of Defense was ignoring defense priorities to pursue purges at the Pentagon. Desperate to stop leaks from the Pentagon, Hegseth had been demanding staff take polygraph tests to find out if they were among the leakers, according to reporting by the Washington Post. The suspicion and paranoia grew so bad that at one point a senior advisor, Patrick Weaver, a trusted acolyte of Stephen Miller, complained directly to the White House. This resulted in an order to Hegseth to stop the practice. Hegseth’s inner focus on leaks, coupled with his own careless divulging of classified military plans via insecure Signal chats, have caused top military brass to question whether he can continue in the job.

Deceitful

This is a regime known for its whoppers, and this weekend was no exception. While hyping the tariff deal with Japan, for example, Trump and his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick both insisted that Japan would be giving $550 billion to the United States to use as Trump wished. This turned out to be a complete fabrication. As economic analyst James Surowiecki noted,

Unsurprisingly, the Financial Times is reporting that Japan does not agree with Lutnick's description of the deal - and that there is no written agreement for the $550 billion. Lutnick has been saying taxpayers will get 90% of the profits from these factories - Japan says profits will be “based on the degree of contribution and risk taken by each party.” If the US contributes nothing, it gets no profits.

Keeping the administration and its mouthpieces from spreading outright lies and misinformation remains a round-the-clock challenge. Sen. Markwayne Mullin demonstrated this by going on CNN and claiming that the “sweetheart plea deal” struck with Jeffrey Epstein occurred in 2009 during the Obama administration. Host Jake Tapper corrected him, reminding audiences that the deal occurred in 2008 under Bush by U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, whom Trump later named Secretary of Labor—perhaps as a thank you? Sen. Mullin nevertheless tried to insist that it happened under Obama. “That’s not true,” Tapper responded.

Hypocritical

So this is a rather delicious irony. Far-right Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Schools Ryan Walters, known for his moralizing, anti-LGBTQ crusades, book bans, Bible study in school classrooms, and his purchase of Trump Bibles using public funds, was caught with porn on his office television during a board meeting. The images of naked women appeared on his screen during a closed session before Walters was able to walk over and shut them off. After a national outcry and well deserved claims of hypocrisy, Walters went into full turtle mode, denying everything and suggesting that his political enemies planted the videos.

In other MAGA news, Tyler Boebert, the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert—who ran racist TV ads attributing an “invasion of our southern border” to “millions causing crime” in the U.S.—underscored his mother’s hypocrisy by getting arrested once again. This time it was a misdemeanor crime of child abuse, but the younger Boebert has been on something of a crime spree. That included a charge of careless driving for flipping his father’s SUV into a creek bed in 2022 resulting in serious passenger injuries and, in 2024, stealing cars and using stolen credit cards. He was on probation for those crimes when the latest incident occurred.

Unhinged

I’m concluding this run-down of deplorable descriptors with the latest from two infamous MAGA grifters and conspiracy theorists, Dan Bongino, who is currently Number Two at the FBI, and right-wing influencer Candace Owens.

Bongino has been embroiled in a crisis of his own making, having been first a part of stoking MAGA outrage and conspiracies about Jeffrey Epstein, and then a part of the Justice Department’s and FBI’s efforts to kill the story. This weekend, Bongino tweeted a cryptic note claiming,

During my tenure here as the Dep Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening. The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

It’s unbecoming for a top FBI official to speak this way and to stoke suspicions about “deep state conspiracies,” but professionalism isn’t in high supply within MAGA. Bongino may be eyeing the doors already and cueing up stories for his post-official life as a podcaster.

Not to be outdone on the unhinged front, Candace Owens has long maintained and amplified the absurd claim that Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is actually trans and was born male. She has also asserted that the Macrons are part of a group of powerful elites who practice homosexuality and pedophelia. The French First Lady had finally had enough and sued Owens for defamation. Owens responded by doubling down and repeating her false claims and using it to promote her defamatory “Becoming Brigitte” video series.

Perhaps she should have a conversation with Alex Jones about how that strategy worked out for him.