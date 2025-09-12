The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
3h

The whole point of getting that 'transgender and anti-fascist ideology' trope out there was because the hard evidence and facts will never catch up with the lie, nor be as wide disseminated. The trans trope will be adopted as gospel by the MAGA faithful, no matter what the actual facts eventually show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
3h

Thank you for this, Jay. It validates everything I've been thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
131 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture