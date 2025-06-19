The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Geoff Anderson
30m

It's even simpler than this. Trump sees this as an "easy" win. Israel has "softened" up the Iranian defenses, and Trump likely sees this is a way to swoop in and drop some big-ass bombs, and sail away, to be fêted as a genius, and a master tactician, as he goes on to sell commemorative NFT cards of him riding a nuke like Slim Pickens from Dr. Strangelove...

Lance Khrome
34m

fore last November's election, there was much discussion and warnings about how tRump would handle a looming international crisis if installed as president, with his chaotic response to the Covid epidemic serving as a benchmark for ineptness. Well, voters, it's FAFO time, now isn't it? Are we all encouraged by tRump's actions to date vis-à-vis Iran and Israel's unilateral assaults on the country? Do we feel that tRump actually grasps the consequences of whatever decisions he makes? But ultimately, do we know who actually is IN CHARGE of our government at this parlous moment?

Surely it must be vividly apparent that this man has NO idea what to do, and apparently is taking guidance from FoxNews commentators — as you noted — who are to a person urging "Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran!", and if past is indeed prologue, bombing Iran will be the decision...that is, if Iran doesn't UNCONDITIONALLY SURRENDER!, as he tweeted in full caps.

He's failed in halting the Russia-Ukraine war, failed to bring peace in Gaza, bollixed up his tariff war, and now another disaster in the making. How can it possibly get any worse? But, we were warned.

