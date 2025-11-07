The most exciting data coming out of Tuesdays election? How the much vaunted political “realignment” of Latinos toward Trump and the GOP crumbled. As Jonathan Last of The Bulwark noted,

The single most important data point last night was the Hispanic vote. Union City, New Jersey, was my bellwether here because it’s a heavily Hispanic town (81.6 percent Hispanic) that swung toward Trump for two consecutive elections: Trump vote share, 2016: 19 percent Trump vote share, 2020: 28 percent Trump vote share, 2024: 41 percent How did Republican Jack Ciattarelli do in Union City? Holy shit: 15.1 percent.

Holy shit indeed. Now here’s the thing: If we can replicate this across the country next November, there are many GOP house seats, and even some key Senate seats, that would flip blue.

Control of the House in the 2026 midterms will be decided by 39 Latino Influence Districts, meaning places where Latinos could tip the balance through their votes. Of 26 Frontline Democratic seats, 18 are Latino Influence Districts. Of 35 DCCC Red-to-Blue targets, 21 are Latino Influence Districts. Even small shifts matter: A 5-point swing in Latino support can move a district margin by 1–2 points, which is often the margin of victory.

We need to win back and keep those Latino voters. And to do that, we’re turning to organizations who know how to get this done. Today, I’m putting out a call for help. I’m co-chairing a special evening in NYC on Tuesday, November 18th at 7:00 PM ET called History Has Its Eyes On Us. It’s a one-night-only conversation and fundraiser featuring Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the inimitable Prof. Heather Cox Richardson.

What a line-up! Three of my personal heroes, all on one stage! Response to this event has been understandably strong. Some ticket levels are already sold out, while others are still available. While there isn’t anything quite like being “in the room where it happens” (get it, Hamilton fans?) there are virtual tickets for those who can’t attend in person.

Fun fact: My own Broadway musical Allegiance was “birthed” during intermission of In The Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda, when George Takei personally told me the story about growing up in Japanese American internment camps during World War II. I feel like night has me coming full circle, and I can’t wait to tell that story to Hillary, Heather and Lin-Manuel!

This event will explore what history can teach us, how culture can inspire us, and how each of us can help shape the future of our democracy.

Proceeds from this event will directly support Latino Victory and Onward Together, helping to build early grassroots infrastructure, recruit strong candidates, and engage Latino voters across the battlegrounds that will decide control of the House. If you believe in using your donations strategically, investing in the Latino vote is a very smart move.

I’m excited not only to meet Heather Cox Richardson, who first inspired me to start writing The Status Kuo, but also to rub shoulders with another substacker, the great Robert Hubbell, who writes the Today’s Edition newsletter. Woohoo!

So let’s keep Tuesday’s momentum going! Grab a ticket, in person or virtual, today. Here’s the link again:

I’m so excited! We’re so ready to kick some MAGA butt and send them packing next November!

Jay