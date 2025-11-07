The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi Siegel's avatar
Naomi Siegel
3h

Please ask Hillary why she endorsed Cuomo, and how she feels about serial sexual predators. I worked hard for her in 2016, and I feel betrayed by how she responded to this race. We need new and fresh ideas, not just new faces with the old ideas, and she's supporting old faces with terrible ideas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Robin's avatar
Robin
4h

What a bunch of fabulous people together!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture