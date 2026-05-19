The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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susan berlin's avatar
susan berlin
5h

A minor error, especially giving the number of swords you're juggling. And quite the article!

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Elizabeth Trezona's avatar
Elizabeth Trezona
5h

❤️ rest easy, Jay. The new home will settle, unlike this shitshow in the Whitehouse.

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