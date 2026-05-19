I really need to get more rest!

Today’s preview for my piece in The Big Picture about the insane world of insider wartime prediction betting and oil futures trades contained a link to subscribe not to The Big Picture, but back to The Status Kuo. Not helpful! Big fail.

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And if you missed it, here is the link to my piece today.

Read: Betting on War

Thanks for your patience. This month has been tough with the move, and the kids have been melting down a lot more than normal because of all the changes in our lives! I totally get that…

Jay