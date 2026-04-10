The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Shan's avatar
Shan
2h

Various Indian media outlets are reporting that after modeling agent Paolo Zampolli reached out to the Trump regime to assist him in a custody battle by having the mother of his child deported, said mother is angry about her deportation and is threatening to speak on Melania's history and Epstein ties. Amanda Ungaro is her name. I'd love to see some more digging into this.

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
3h

When figures tied so closely to power speak this abruptly, it doesn’t settle questions. It amplifies them.

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