If you’re like me, you found the footage of the street abduction of student Rümeysa Öztürk deeply troubling, even terrifying. The worst part about it for me? The ICE agents were all wearing masks. We couldn’t identify a single one of them.

I’m writing for The Big Picture today about the growing, disturbing use of face coverings by ICE when conducting operations against immigrants. I aim to blow a hole in the government’s stated justification for them and discuss what I think really is going on.

If you’re not a subscriber to The Big Picture, consider becoming one to receive my piece on this topic, out later this afternoon. If you’re going to subscribe to more than one substack, I highly recommend the second be this!

Yes! I Want The Bigger Picture.

Thank you for supporting our work and being a part of this community. We are truly facing dangerous and unprecedented threats that are eating away at our democracy. But as activated citizens, we can fight back and retake our government from those who are hell bent on polluting and destroying it. Our work starts by becoming more informed about the dangers and more clear-eyed in our analyses—abilities I hope these two newsletters in tandem can help develop.

I’ll see many of you later this afternoon in your inboxes, and I’ll be back here tomorrow with my daily Status Kuo piece.

Jay