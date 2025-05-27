The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
32m

Defund ICE! They are the Brownshirt fascists. Ozturk, Khalil, and Rep Lamonica McIvwr are brave defenders of democracy: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/free-lamonica-mciver

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Stephen F. Duncan's avatar
Stephen F. Duncan
30m

ICE should wear their badge clearly visible and without facial covering.

They should show their warrant to anyone who questions them.

They should not be jack-booted thugs of the Gestapo variety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture