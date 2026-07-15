The Status Kuo

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Linda MacDonald's avatar
Linda MacDonald
12h

Charged? He should be. Convicted? I hope so. How about a charge for manslaughter, along with his doge dodos of thousands upon thousands with the murder of USAID. What a crowd of dumbasses!

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Ada Fuller's avatar
Ada Fuller
11h

The really disgusting thing is that Musk made this bribery a game by posing it as a raffle. What next, a roll of the dice or draw cards. He has sooo much money that he can dangle an amount that is large to us regular folk, just like offering a dog a bone. I am a grown woman, not some trainable animal, and can make up my mind by studying a candidate/cause and vote — in person because I no longer trust the USPS.

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