AP Photo by Jeffrey Phelps

On July 9, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1, across party lines, to refer two complaints against Elon Musk to Brown County District Attorney David Lasee. The bipartisan commission found probable cause that Musk violated the state’s election bribery statute when he offered $1 million to people who voted in the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race “in order to induce them to vote in that election.” Lasee now has 40 days to report back to the commission on what, if anything, he intends to do.

The matter now rests with Lasee, a local Republican prosecutor. And like much of the news in this upside-down era, what looks straightforward on its face gets a bit more complicated the closer you look.

Buying voters

Musk was deeply involved in Wisconsin’s 2025 Supreme Court race, which became something of a referendum on outside oligarch money in state and local politics. He personally donated at least $3 million to the campaign of Republican-backed candidate Brad Schimel, while America PAC and a second Musk-funded group, Rebuilding America’s Future, spent roughly $19 million more on Schimel’s behalf. Combined spending across the race topped $100 million, making it the most expensive judicial election in American history.

The spending built on a model Musk had already used in the 2024 presidential race. In that cycle, Musk’s America PAC raffled off daily $1 million payments to registered swing-state voters who signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. In Wisconsin’s judicial race, his PAC adapted the approach: $100 for signing a petition opposing “activist judges,” another $100 for referring a signer, and $20 for door-knocking on the campaign’s behalf.

The million-dollar checks came at the end as over-the-top spectacle. Musk appeared at a town hall in Green Bay on March 30, 2025, and handed two novelty checks for $1 million each to voters his PAC had selected as spokespeople for the cause. A third Wisconsin voter had received another $1 million check days earlier. The Wisconsin Elections Commission took issue with the offer itself, its probable cause finding centering on a social media post offering the money specifically to people who voted in the race.

Musk’s millions didn’t carry the day. Schimel lost to Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford by 10 percentage points. Musk posted afterward that “the long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary.” A month later, Musk said he would scale back his political spending.

The criminal referral

The commission’s finding rests on Wisconsin’s bribery statute, which bars anyone from offering “anything of value” to an elector “in order to induce” that person to vote. In a motion reviewed by the Associated Press, the commission applied that language directly to Musk’s own words. His social media post offered $1 million to people who voted in the Supreme Court race, worded “to induce them to vote in that election.” (Musk’s fans consider him fairly smart, but this was pretty boneheaded, and his lawyers probably winced.)

The commission’s framing narrows the case considerably. Its finding centers on the voting inducement itself, not on the earlier $100 petition payments or the $20 door-knocking incentive, both of which involved a different kind of exchange. In total, three Wisconsin voters ultimately received $1 million checks from Musk, two in person at the Green Bay rally.

The complaints that triggered the commission’s vote came from a Milwaukee man and a Green Bay woman. The complainants’ identities and allegations remain confidential under Wisconsin law beyond that description. The commission itself is evenly split by design, with three Democratic appointees and three Republican ones. The referral vote was 5-1, commission spokesperson Emilee Miklas confirmed.

Neither side has said much since. Lasee did not return a message seeking comment. Spokespeople for Musk also did not respond to requests for comment.

The DA’s own paper trail

Here’s something I haven’t seen reported much: Lasee has threatened criminal charges under Wisconsin’s election bribery statute before, and he did not wait for a referral to do it.

In April 2024, a coalition of Green Bay nonprofits, including 9to5 Wisconsin, Casa ALBA Melanie, We All Rise African American Resource Center, COMSA and United Front for Social Change, organized a get-out-the-vote event ahead of that spring’s election. The plan included free rides to the polls, free food, an open bar and a social media contest offering prizes of up to $1,000 to whoever turned out the most voters.

Lasee considered the plan legally troubling enough to send the groups an unprompted letter before Election Day. He stated that the influencer contest they intended to host “may run afoul of Section 12.11 of the Wisconsin Statutes which prohibits ‘election bribery.’” Lasee urged whoever was responsible for it to discontinue the activity immediately.

Lasee did not stop at the $1,000 contest. He also warned the organizers that the rest of their event carried the same risk: “making any item of value available based on whether someone votes or does not vote would violate the law,” he wrote, explicitly naming the free food, drinks and rides.

The groups canceled the contest within hours. Casa ALBA Melanie posted that it was calling off the contest “to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts.” We All Rise African American Resource Center posted Lasee’s letter directly, writing that its get-out-the-vote effort had been “cancelled” and apologizing “for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The letter is strong evidence of how Lasee reads Section 12.11 when he acts on his own initiative, before an election and without a commission handing him a probable cause finding. His theory in 2024 did not turn on cash value alone; pizza and a free ride counted too, if either was tied to voting. It turned on whether anything of value was made contingent on voting.

Musk’s million dollar checks presumably meet that description.

Conflicted out?

There’s another twist. Lasee supported Schimel during the 2025 race too. That support went beyond his name on an endorsement list: In March 2025, Lasee appeared at a news conference in De Pere alongside Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and three area sheriffs, standing with Schimel to make the case for his election directly to reporters. He said he was disappointed by attack ads against Schimel and defended his record as attorney general and judge.

That endorsement now creates a possible conflict, because the commission’s referral asks Lasee to decide whether the largest single donor to Schimel’s campaign broke the law trying to elect him.

Wisconsin has no independent mechanism that reviews a prosecutor’s conflicts and orders recusal. Under state law, a special prosecutor can be appointed only if the district attorney determines a conflict exists, or if a court appoints one on its own motion once a case is already in the system. Nothing requires Lasee to make that determination here, and the statute does not expressly identify a political endorsement, on its own, as a conflict that would force his hand.

As of this week, no elected official, watchdog group or party organization has publicly called on Lasee to step aside or request a special prosecutor.

Musk’s likely defense

Musk has argued that the First Amendment protects his actions, ever since Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general first tried to block the checks in 2025. His attorneys argued in court filings that the payments were “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges,” not an exchange for votes, and framed the giveaways as protected political speech. State courts rejected the attorney general’s attempt to stop the payments before the election. That same framing succeeded in Pennsylvania, where a judge allowed a nearly identical 2024 giveaway to continue after finding prosecutors had failed to prove it was an illegal lottery.

But the strongest authority behind that defense, Brown v. Hartlage, protects less than it might first appear to. In that 1982 case, the Supreme Court overturned a Kentucky ruling that had voided a county commissioner’s election over his public campaign pledge to take a pay cut, holding that an open promise made to the entire electorate, subject to scrutiny and criticism, was core political speech. But the Court was explicit that its protection did not extend to every kind of exchange. Brown’s pledge was “very different in character from corrupting private agreements and solicitations historically recognized as unprotected by the First Amendment,” and the Court declined to equate an open campaign promise with “a candidate’s promise to pay voters privately for their support.”

Musk’s checks sit closer to the excluded category of promises and payments than to the facts in Brown. They were not a general pledge offered to the electorate as a whole. They went to specific, named individuals, two of whom received checks in person at a rally, after Musk had publicly tied eligibility to having voted. A prosecutor could readily draw that distinction, regardless of how Musk’s public messaging characterized the underlying goal.

Wisconsin law also narrows one line of defense potentially available to Musk, in a manner common under state law. Under § 939.23(5), criminal intent “does not require proof of knowledge of the existence or constitutionality of the section under which the actor is prosecuted.” A genuine but mistaken belief that the payments were constitutionally protected would not, on its own, defeat the intent element of the crime. The state would need to show that Musk intended to make the payments and knew the facts that made the conduct criminal, not that he believed those facts added up to a crime.

A mixed bag in other jurisdictions

Philadelphia offered the first real test of Musk’s giveaway model. Musk prevailed, but on narrower grounds than the win suggests. District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Musk and America PAC in 2024 over the same $1-million-a-day structure, arguing it violated Pennsylvania’s election and lottery laws. As CNN reported at the time, a Pennsylvania judge let the payments continue through Election Day after finding prosecutors had not shown the giveaway was an illegal lottery, a specific and comparatively narrow legal theory. The ruling never reached the broader question Wisconsin’s referral now raises: whether paying named individuals to vote is protected political speech. It answered a different question and left this one open.

A separate case is proceeding in federal court in Texas. Two Arizona women sued Musk and America PAC over the 2024 giveaway, alleging they were misled into handing over personal information by a false promise that winners would be chosen “randomly.” On June 25, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower recommended that the fraud claim proceed to a jury, finding a genuine factual dispute over whether Musk’s language about random selection was misleading. She also ordered Musk to sit for a deposition. She dismissed a companion breach-of-contract claim, but allowed the fraud theory to proceed.

The order drew on testimony already in the record. America PAC’s director, Christopher Young, testified in a February 2026 deposition that Musk’s language surprised him, saying it “was not the way that we had — you know, with legal counsel and consultation, discussed the program and how it would run.” (More lawyer wincing here.)

Musk has not yet sat for his deposition, and a date had not been set as of late June. Whatever he says under oath in Austin, in a case built on the same giveaway model, could conceivably land somewhere inside Lasee’s 40-day window.

A range of penalties… but don’t get too excited

A violation of § 12.11 is a Class I felony under § 12.60(1)(a), Wisconsin’s penalty schedule. It applies to whoever commits the crime, including the person offering the payment, not only the person accepting it. A conviction carries a maximum of 3½ years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

A conviction under this statute would carry less weight than the word "felony" implies. Class I is the lowest felony class in Wisconsin, and the statute carries no mandatory minimum sentence.

The $10,000 maximum fine underscores the point. Musk spent more than $20 million supporting Schimel. A fine capped at $10,000 means nothing to him; Wisconsin’s bribery statute was simply not written with a defendant of Musk’s resources in mind.

But that doesn’t make the referral inconsequential. A felony conviction would be a formal legal finding that a specific and well-documented act—offering $1 million to induce a vote—crossed the line the state draws around its elections. That finding would exist independent of what it costs Musk personally to live with it. And it would likely keep Musk from trying to cross the legal line in November or in 2028, as he could at least be under probation if convicted.

That is admittedly enjoyable to imagine.

Lasee what he’ll do…

Doing the math, 40 days from July 9 puts us in mid-August. By then, Lasee will have reported what action, if any, he plans to take, whether he announces his decision publicly or not.

The question before him is not especially complicated in any legal sense. He already answered a version of it in his letter to the nonprofit voting groups and their $1,000 raffle. Musk’s checks were each a thousand times larger, handed to specific named voters, and conditioned on the same act Lasee flagged in 2024, namely, casting a ballot. A million dollars buys a lot of pizza and rides to the polls.

If Lasee refuses to charge Musk, he will invite the conclusion that the statute exists only for people who can’t afford to violate it. If he does charge Musk, he will show his constituents that Wisconsin’s election laws still mean something, even when the person testing them is the richest man in the world.