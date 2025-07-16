Images courtesy of The Guardian

The Epstein matter is becoming a huge problem for Trump, and none of his usual tricks is working.

He’s tried official denials, with the Justice Department issuing a memo insisting there’s no “there there.” But that came from the same people who had earlier insisted that files would implicate high profile Democrats and it was just a matter of time before it all came out. This riled up the MAGA base, who took out their pitchforks for Attorney General Pam Bondi.

When Trump tried to speak up for Bondi, he claimed the files were another hoax made up by Joe Biden, James Comey and Barack Obama. But that made zero sense, given that Epstein was arrested and died under Trump’s watch. And even if it was true, why didn’t the Justice Department memo say that in the first place, instead of claiming the client list doesn’t even exist? Everyone—even his MAGA base—knows Trump is grasping at straws.

Trump naturally tried to distract from the matter by attacking his opponents, threatening to strip Rosie O’Donnell of her citizenship and prosecute Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for alleged mortgage fraud. But no one seemed to care, and the Epstein headlines kept coming, even though Fox kept it largely off the network, talking constantly about Joe Biden instead.

Then Trump tried telling us that the whole thing was boring and we should move on. But that isn’t happening either. If anything, his desperation to hide the truth and change the topic is only drawing greater attention to it.

Welcome to the Streisand effect, Donald.

This morning, Trump committed another unforced error, bringing up Epstein unprompted and putting the story back into the news cycle. For someone who supposedly is media savvy, Trump seems to be losing his touch—and his mind. He doubled down on the claim that the Epstein Files are a “SCAM” and blamed his “past supporters” who “bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line and sinker.”

Never mind that it was his own right-wing media machine, as well as his own son and VP, who stoked the Epstein Files conspiracy repeatedly and demanded their release.

So here’s the thing savvy politicians understand all too well: The longer this goes on, the more damaging it becomes. That’s because, for the first time in a long while, the right and the left want the same thing: release of the Epstein files. It’s a perfect way to bleed support for the Republicans ahead of the midterms, especially if the GOP becomes part of the cover-up.

Barely anyone is satisfied with the Epstein disclosures to date

New polling from CNN reveals a startling convergence of American opinion: Almost no one is satisfied with the information in the Epstein matter that the authorities have disclosed, with only three percent saying they are.

To be clear, three percent in polling is really, really terrible. Almost nothing polls at three percent. Even the bubonic plague polled at nine percent.

So what about the rest? 29 percent surveyed say they don’t care, and I understand where they’re coming from. If the Epstein matter didn’t have a political angle to it, I wouldn’t want to hear much more about it either. The guy’s been dead for six years and his “little black book” has been out for ten. But the more Trump tries to bury this, the more people will care again. The question, “What is he hiding?” will put it back on everyone’s mind.

Another 17 percent polled said they still don’t have enough information to form an opinion. That’s also pretty bad news for Trump, because the more people actually hear about this, the worse it appears. For example, Wired has now reported that there were nearly three minutes cut out from the “raw” Epstein prison video. Good job, FBI! Way to feed the conspiracy-minded!

A majority of Americans—60 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Independents, and 43 percent of Republicans—told pollsters that they are dissatisfied with the government’s disclosures. And that’s a big problem for the GOP.

The CNN poll isn’t alone. Even Trump’s favorite pollster, Rasmussen Reports, found that 56 percent of Americans reject the DoJ and FBI’s report and believe they are lying. Only 21 percent believe they are being truthful, with another 23 percent unsure.

And a YouGov poll asked: “Should the government release all documents it has about the Jeffrey Epstein case?” A startling 79 percent of respondents answered “Yes.” Only five percent said “No.” And some 67 percent of think the government is currently covering up evidence it has about Epstein, with only eight percent disagreeing

Again, terrible numbers for the White House.

QAnon voters delivered the White House and Congress to the GOP

Many find this an uncomfortable truth, but 19 percent of Americans, who are polled every year by PRRI, believe QAnon theories or adjacent claims. That is to say, roughly one out of five generally believe that

Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,

There is a storm coming soon that will sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders, and

The government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.

QAnon adherence doesn’t break down evenly among the political parties. Per PRRI,

Republicans (28%) are more likely than independents (16%) and Democrats (9%) to qualify as QAnon believers. Republicans who hold favorable views of Trump are about five times as likely as those who hold unfavorable views of Trump to qualify as QAnon believers (32% vs. 7%).

In other words, Republicans are three times as likely to believe QAnon conspiracies than Democrats are.

This is precisely why the far-right (as well as figures like JD Vance and Don Jr.) pressed so hard on the Epstein Files. Only through the election of Donald Trump, they argued, would the truth be exposed and the pedophiles brought to justice!

This tactic worked beautifully in 2024, where the GOP won QAnon voters by a whopping 61 percent. Meanwhile, Harris won QAnon doubters by 16 percent.

But there’s another edge to that QAnon sword: If the GOP turns around now and pisses off its conspiracy-driven base by becoming part of some “deep state” cover up, that could prove electorally disastrous. These same voters could turn on the GOP by flocking to a third party, failing to show up at the polls, or even flipping to the Democrats.

Political quicksand

Democratic officials are already capitalizing on the GOP’s about-face on Epstein, including holding press conferences demanding that the files be released and blasting the cover up.

Yesterday, Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) amendment to release the Epstein files reached the Rules Committee and got voted down by Republicans. Khanna promptly appeared on the “manosphere” podcast Flagrant to individually call the Committee members out.

But the amendment still got a House floor vote. There, the GOP voted it down 211 to 210, but it was a political win for the Democrats. It will likely become the subject of political ads targeting vulnerable Republicans who voted to keep the Epstein files secret. “Who are they protecting?” is a powerful campaign theme, especially if your target audience includes gettable, conspiracy-minded voters.

And if the GOP was hoping this matter would go away with this single down vote, they’re really going to hate what’s coming. Perennial thorn in the White House’s side, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), paired up with Rep. Khanna to introduce the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” to force a House vote on releasing everything the Justice Department has about Epstein.

Normally, the White House can depend on its network of terminally online right wing influencers to beat the drum on its behalf. It apparently even often distributes talking points to these mouthpieces to ensure consistent messaging.

But that isn’t going so well this time. Those MAGA influencers, who spent years calling for full release of the Epstein files, are being forced to either oppose the White House or shill for it with some increasingly ridiculous arguments, further exposing them as fraudsters. Those rather silly arguments include the claim that Democrats want the files released because they’re somehow just really into publishing child pornography. This earned them quick Community Notes (no names of victims would be released) and brutal ratios from the high number of angry replies.

Speaker Mike Johnson appears to understand the bind his party is now in. Yesterday, he broke publicly with the White House position, even though he had just instructed his conference to vote down the Khanna amendment. As Politico reported,

Speaker Mike Johnson is calling for the Department of Justice to release all of its information on Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail after being charged with sex trafficking, and wants Attorney General Pam Bondi to explain previous statements on the matter.

Politico drew attention to an interview Johnson gave to popular right wing podcaster and paid Russian propagandist Benny Johnson right after the House voted not to release the files:

In an interview published shortly after the vote, Johnson told conservative commentator Benny Johnson that he is “for transparency.” “It’s a very delicate subject, but you should put everything out there, let the people decide it,” the Louisiana Republican said. He added that Bondi needs to clarify previous remarks she made about having some sort of “client list” of Epstein’s — pivoting from Monday when he threw his support behind the attorney general. “I think she was talking about documents, as I understood that were on her desk. I don’t know that she was specific about a list or whatever, but she needs to come forward and explain that to everybody,” Johnson said.

Bondi did finally emerge from hiding, but she promptly dodged the first Epstein questions. Asked about Trump’s comments that the administration would release files on Epstein, Bondi replied that the original memo “speaks for itself” and “we’ll get back to you” because she hadn’t yet seen all of Trump’s statements that day.

Asked how she would respond to the MAGA base, which was expressing a lot of frustration about Epstein, Bondi gave a non-answer, replying that they were going to “fight to keep America safe again” and “fight together as a team” in the war on drugs, cartels and the like.

She didn’t address Epstein at all.