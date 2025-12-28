The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Czarnowski's avatar
Anne Czarnowski
13h

Scrooge is always the first Christmas movie I watch after Thanksgiving. Love it, especially the Thank You Very much reprise at the end with the choir boys in front of the church. I'm glad you had a white Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Travis's avatar
Susan Travis
13h

Safe travels 🙏 💕 ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture