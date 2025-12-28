It’s a beautiful chilly winter here in Kingston, NY with extended family. The snow came down like the dickens, we just had to watch the Scrooge musical with Albert Finney from the 70s. A classic! Here’s my favorite number from it:

This was the snowy white view out our back window.

Wherever you are, I hope you can enjoy time with family and friends, and can take a moment to reflect upon our cherished rights and freedoms. They’re all worth fighting for.

I’ll be traveling back to NYC tomorrow morning, so I may have an abbreviated piece. Back at it Tuesday with a full one!

Jay