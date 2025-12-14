My family always celebrated Christmas the Kuo kids were growing up. Truth be told, it was more like “Yule” because we weren’t raised Christian, to the dismay of my deeply faithful grandmother, nor did we attend church.

For me, the Christmas Tree was always the focal point of the holidays. The sight of it, trimmed and accumulating presents beneath, always filled me with wonder and excitement.

Now with my own kids to raise, I’m hoping to continue that feeling of snug warmth, with the scent of fresh pine and sweet baking things and Bing Crosby crooning in the background. Old school! Riley wants to know what every ornament is called, of course. “This? This? This?” she asks, pointing at each.

It’s also a time for warm jammies…and high Rockette kicks from Ronan!

We had our first real snow-that-sticks of the winter season, and by far the happiest among us was Windsor. She has already demanded three times this morning to go up to the roof to romp in the accumulated powder.

Here she is with the snow zoomies!

I bundled Riley up and carried her upstairs for a quick play in the snow, but she was skeptical. She used her new favorite word “No” with me after just three minutes, but she did shriek with laughter watching Windsor play in it.

And yet, like many today, my heart isn’t fully joyful. Even as my own wintry Sunday in New York feels relaxed and magical, I know that at Brown University, not far from here, families are grieving for their loved ones from yet another lone gunman campus attack last night. And halfway across the world, celebration turned to horror when gunmen fired upon Hanukkah revelers on Bondi Beach in Australia in an appalling act of hate and terror upon Jews on vacation with their families.

We live in a violent, senseless world. I know that, one day, I will have to explain this violence to my children, including why they have to practice active shooter drills at school. There are personal and psychic costs to us all for our societal failures in both political leadership and public will.

Perhaps it’s a good time also to remember something I’ve written about before here. We can hold two things in our hearts at once: We can be happy in America, even while we are deeply unhappy with America. Indeed, being happy in America, as I choose to be, is more vital than ever as terrible news barrages us, threatening to darken our hearts and sink us into despair.

Ronan, at eight and half months, doesn’t know of the world’s troubles. His innocence is a salve. A binky and some baby formula, and someone picking him up and carrying him around, and he’s pretty much good to go! He’s still a bit too young to head out into this icy weather, but I did faithfully capture his personality and amazing coif in this photo.

I’m a big believer in baby smiles and laughs as perfect antidotes to these many painful headlines. I’ll leave you with a moment that had me smiling ear to ear a few days ago: Riley learning how to say “please” and even giving “thank you” a good try:

May your holidays be filled with smiles, warmth and happiness, and may your present joy outshine the world’s many fears and horrors to brighten every corner of your heart.

Jay