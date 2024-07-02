Those words are from Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her scathing and passionate dissent in Donald J. Trump v. United States.

A quick note today on that decision as I work on a larger piece out later today.

On Friday I thought that the biggest blow to our way of governance had already been delivered when SCOTUS killed the 40-year old Chevron doctrine and seized for the courts a power once held by federal agencies with far more expertise.

I was mistaken. There can be no doubt, after Monday’s presidential immunity ruling, that the SCOTUS majority is hopelessly compromised, so much so that it has blasted a path through our Constitution and toward authoritarian rule.

My write-up will be out this afternoon in The Big Picture, and I hope you are signed up to receive it. I will walk through the new rule announced by the Court and show how it flies in the face of the intent of the Framers and ignores the history of the Imperial Presidency under Nixon. I will also explain how this decision might affect the Trump cases in particular. In the end, I will offer a sliver of a silver lining, one that could at least hurt Trump going into the election.

That election is now more pivotal than ever. Were Trump returned to office while shielded from prosecution by this cloak of absolute immunity, it would spell the end of our Republic. If we did not know this before, we must surely know it now.

Courage and strength, friends. We will win. And now, more than ever, we must win.

Jay