I’m writing for The Big Picture today, focusing on the “big beautiful bill” that the GOP House is pushing through. Even though Republicans and Trump promised they wouldn’t cut Medicaid, the proposal would slash $715 BILLION out of the program, leaving millions of our poorest uninsured once again.
All this to pay for tax break extensions for the most wealthy in our country. It’s shameful, wrong and must be stopped.
So how will the GOP sell this to the American public? For starters, they’ll lie about who will be impacted and portray this as an effort to cut “fraud, waste and abuse.” But don’t be fooled. Their primary focus on “work requirements” is total B.S., and I can prove it.
This is the most important policy fight ahead of us. It will define who we really are as a people. Are we a nation that looks after its most vulnerable and treats healthcare as a right? Or will we surrender to the oligarchs and leave millions on their own without any healthcare coverage?
You've gotta hand it to the republicans and their PR machine. They've successfully branded a party of, by, and for the obscenely wealthy as The Party of the Working Class™️. As Donald Trump accepts a $400M bribe from Qatar and pockets billions from his crypto currency scam, the republicans are busy cutting social security, Medicare, veterans benefits, and now Medicaid.
The only hope is that there are enough swing-district Rs in the House worried about the mid-terms to block this disgraceful bill. Not sure about its chances in the Senate, either. Thom Tillis here in NC is up for reelection next year, and he's already skating on thin ice with NC voters.
The GOP in general and MAGA specifically, think Medicaid is truly a hand-out. That there are millions of people on the dole that can/should be working and don't need any help. They are just grifters. But they don't see the biggest grifter with their glassed over eyes.