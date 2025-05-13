The Status Kuo

Jane in NC
10hEdited

You've gotta hand it to the republicans and their PR machine. They've successfully branded a party of, by, and for the obscenely wealthy as The Party of the Working Class™️. As Donald Trump accepts a $400M bribe from Qatar and pockets billions from his crypto currency scam, the republicans are busy cutting social security, Medicare, veterans benefits, and now Medicaid.

The only hope is that there are enough swing-district Rs in the House worried about the mid-terms to block this disgraceful bill. Not sure about its chances in the Senate, either. Thom Tillis here in NC is up for reelection next year, and he's already skating on thin ice with NC voters.

Deborah
9h

The GOP in general and MAGA specifically, think Medicaid is truly a hand-out. That there are millions of people on the dole that can/should be working and don't need any help. They are just grifters. But they don't see the biggest grifter with their glassed over eyes.

