I’m writing for The Big Picture today, focusing on the “big beautiful bill” that the GOP House is pushing through. Even though Republicans and Trump promised they wouldn’t cut Medicaid, the proposal would slash $715 BILLION out of the program, leaving millions of our poorest uninsured once again.

All this to pay for tax break extensions for the most wealthy in our country. It’s shameful, wrong and must be stopped.

So how will the GOP sell this to the American public? For starters, they’ll lie about who will be impacted and portray this as an effort to cut “fraud, waste and abuse.” But don’t be fooled. Their primary focus on “work requirements” is total B.S., and I can prove it.

This is the most important policy fight ahead of us. It will define who we really are as a people. Are we a nation that looks after its most vulnerable and treats healthcare as a right? Or will we surrender to the oligarchs and leave millions on their own without any healthcare coverage?

To fight this, we need to arrive armed with information, yes. But as importantly, we also to understand the GOP's political playbook. It's a familiar one, as I'll explain in my piece this afternoon.

Look for my piece in The Big Picture out later this afternoon in your inboxes, and I'll see you back here tomorrow morning.

Jay