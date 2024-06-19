Hi, everyone!

Our offices are closed today for Juneteenth. But I wanted to drop a quick note because I just got updated numbers on my campaign to buy half a table at the upcoming Biden Pride Gala.

Drum roll please….The campaign informed me we’ve raised $45,271.37 so far! That is amazing, and I’m simply blown away. The Biden peeps are thrilled to see so many grassroots donations coming in through my link.

Success brings more challenges, as they say, so now they have urged me to go further and aim for not half but three-quarters of a table. That’s another $11,000 or so, and I’ve made no promises. But if you have been meaning to donate to help elect Joe Biden, this is a great chance to do so! Early money helps the campaign the most, so truly now is time to give.

I’m bringing volunteers from the Human Rights Campaign to the event with me, and the more I raise, the more people I can bring to share this historic experience.

Here’s the link to help me with this stretch goal and put more skin in the game this election. Remember, giving an amount that feels like a sacrifice is the best way to make a difference!

Count me in! I want Joe to WIN.

A few of you have asked whether this general donation gets credited to my efforts, and I assure you, it does! There’s a special “tag” on the link that indicates the donor came in through my efforts.

Lastly, I want to thank all the beautiful folks here who have donated. I couldn’t be doing this without you! You’ve made this crazy idea I had actually come true, and I’m so grateful.

Let’s do this for Joe and Kamala! Help keep the idiotic, racist, serial sexual assaulting would-be dictator and convicted frigging felon out of the White House.

With deepest appreciation for all of you,

Jay