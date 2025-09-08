I’m stunned. Just wow.

With this past Sunday’s fundraising ask for Texas House Dems Greg Casar and Julie Johnson, this community really stepped up! In the first 24 hours we raised (drum roll please…) over $70K! Woohoo!

If you missed my Sunday piece and would still like to donate, I’d like nothing more than to break $100K with this fundraiser. Is that a reach? It sure is! But what a statement that would make when I help introduce them at our gathering Thursday!

If you missed my Sunday piece, here’s an abbreviated version of my ask:

* * *

Texas Republicans, under direct orders from Trump, are trying to ram through an illegal mid-decade gerrymander that could flip five blue House seats red. But their naked power grab can still backfire—either in the courts or at the ballot box. Just like in 2018, Democrats are already overperforming by double digits in special elections, even in red states, and a Blue Wave is building. If it crests in Texas, Julie Johnson and Greg Casar—two of my heroes—can hold their seats, and Republicans could even lose ground elsewhere. Talk about karma.

That’s why this Thursday I’m hosting a fundraiser at the Human Rights Campaign National Gala weekend to back Johnson, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South, and Casar, co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus. These two are on the front lines of democracy’s fight, and they need us. So I’m asking you to step up with a meaningful donation—something that feels like a sacrifice, like the brave Texas Dems who broke quorum at high personal cost made. Let’s make the GOP sweat, and on November 3, 2026, let’s savor those MAGA tears together. Are you in?

Thanks again to everyone who stepped up to help. I am humbled and floored all at once!

Jay