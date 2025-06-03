Elon Musk bade goodbye to his “official” role in the U.S. government last week, saying he’s going back to tending to his companies which are in some serious trouble, especially Tesla which has seen sales plummet in response to Musk’s general toxicity.

Many on the left sigh in response, saying the damage is done, he got what he wanted, and this isn’t a victory at all.

I don’t see it that way, and I want to encourage us to take the win. Through a combination of coordinated, grassroots action, as well as pressures from rivalries within the administration, Musk has lost a great deal more than he ever gained. The resistance to Trumpism is far better off than it was just months ago, when Musk held a chainsaw to the federal government and was clearcutting it with abandon.

My piece today in The Big Picture takes a look at Musk’s descent from Trump’s good graces, and in particular his final, embarrassing and drama filled week, to make the case that Musk was pushed out and knows it. And this is a good thing for our nation as a whole.

If you’re a subscriber to The Big Picture, look for my piece in your inboxes later this afternoon. If you’re not yet subscribed, today’s a great day to sign up! It’s free, but we do love and appreciate our volunteer paid supporters.

Yes! Keep Me In the Loop!

I’ll see many of you back this afternoon, and then tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay