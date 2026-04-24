In a couple hours, I will take the stage at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Equality in Action conference 2026, where I will introduce the next House member from Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, JoAnna Mendoza!

And drum roll, please! My readership has raised $36,592 from 818 contributions so far to JoAnna’s campaign! Woohoo!

I hope that in the next two hours, a few more of you will help put us over my personal goal of $40K. This is a priority red to blue key race, identified as such early by HRC, Latino Victory, and the DCCC. Winning in AZ-6 will help flip the House, and you can be a part of making it happen!

I want to get us to a lucky 888 contributors by 12:30pm today! So if you want to help take back our democracy, hit the button below and give a little today!

I’m in for JoAnna! Flip the House!

JoAnna’s opponent is a Trumper and NRA darling. So we’d not only be gaining an amazing leader and a Marine veteran, we’d be kicking out a MAGA sycophant. As I’ve said here before, our donation dollars have to work smarter, and that means focusing on the narrow band of House races that will actually flip control to the Dems. If you’re tired of seeing our country fall apart, as prices for everything rise and we wage yet another war, send a message TODAY. Read more about JoAnna at the donation link:

Yes! I want to do my part!

It’s not enough just to envision a better future. Hope is not a strategy. We have to take affirmative steps to help realize that future. Make yours a smart and strategic donation, right now, to win one of the swingiest districts in the country!

And thank you to EVERYONE who has given so far! Together we can make a real difference, starting with the midterms in November and the election of JoAnna Mendoza!

Okay—off to a full day of strategy, action and results! Back tomorrow morning with my Skeets and Giggles column to kick off your Saturday.

Jay