The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Pam Costain's avatar
Pam Costain
11h

Jay, I love your Substack, your legal analysis and of course your weekend Skeets and Giggles. Today, however, I want to speak to you as a leader in HRC. Your organization has chosen to endorse Angie Craig for Senate from Minnesota. That is a really unfortunate decision. Angie's opponent, Peggy Flanagan, is the true progressive in the race and is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ issues. An one of only a handful of Dems to vote to support the anti-immigrant Lakin-Riley Act, Angie is not a reliable ally. She is also supported by a lot of corporate money, crypto money and Republicans posing as Democrats. (Just check the record) Angle is a lesbian, but she does not deserve the support of HRC simple because of that. Her positions matter more than her sexual preferences. Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is a fighter, an organizer, a consistent progressive and she does not take corporate money. She should be HRC's preferred candidate. If not, the organization should stay neutral.

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barbara Grinelll's avatar
barbara Grinelll
10h

The work you do is special. Trump and his allies are corrupted.

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