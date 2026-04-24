You Can’t Get What You Don’t Ask For, Right?
In a couple hours, I will take the stage at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Equality in Action conference 2026, where I will introduce the next House member from Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, JoAnna Mendoza!
And drum roll, please! My readership has raised $36,592 from 818 contributions so far to JoAnna’s campaign! Woohoo!
I hope that in the next two hours, a few more of you will help put us over my personal goal of $40K. This is a priority red to blue key race, identified as such early by HRC, Latino Victory, and the DCCC. Winning in AZ-6 will help flip the House, and you can be a part of making it happen!
I want to get us to a lucky 888 contributors by 12:30pm today! So if you want to help take back our democracy, hit the button below and give a little today!
JoAnna’s opponent is a Trumper and NRA darling. So we’d not only be gaining an amazing leader and a Marine veteran, we’d be kicking out a MAGA sycophant. As I’ve said here before, our donation dollars have to work smarter, and that means focusing on the narrow band of House races that will actually flip control to the Dems. If you’re tired of seeing our country fall apart, as prices for everything rise and we wage yet another war, send a message TODAY. Read more about JoAnna at the donation link:
It’s not enough just to envision a better future. Hope is not a strategy. We have to take affirmative steps to help realize that future. Make yours a smart and strategic donation, right now, to win one of the swingiest districts in the country!
And thank you to EVERYONE who has given so far! Together we can make a real difference, starting with the midterms in November and the election of JoAnna Mendoza!
Okay—off to a full day of strategy, action and results! Back tomorrow morning with my Skeets and Giggles column to kick off your Saturday.
Jay
Jay, I love your Substack, your legal analysis and of course your weekend Skeets and Giggles. Today, however, I want to speak to you as a leader in HRC. Your organization has chosen to endorse Angie Craig for Senate from Minnesota. That is a really unfortunate decision. Angie's opponent, Peggy Flanagan, is the true progressive in the race and is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ issues. An one of only a handful of Dems to vote to support the anti-immigrant Lakin-Riley Act, Angie is not a reliable ally. She is also supported by a lot of corporate money, crypto money and Republicans posing as Democrats. (Just check the record) Angle is a lesbian, but she does not deserve the support of HRC simple because of that. Her positions matter more than her sexual preferences. Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is a fighter, an organizer, a consistent progressive and she does not take corporate money. She should be HRC's preferred candidate. If not, the organization should stay neutral.
The work you do is special. Trump and his allies are corrupted.