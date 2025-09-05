The Status Kuo

Richard Friedman
8h

Add this to the list of impeachable offenses that should greet Trump and his stooges like Rubio on the first day of the next Democratic House. The drafting of the Articles should have already begun. In the meantime the International Court should immediately issue a warrant for Trump’s arrest because he’s a criminal by any reasonable standard.

Lance Khrome
8hEdited

So much for the military balking at an illegal order...blowing up a small boat which presented NO threat to the large, heavily-armed USN armada parked off the Venezuelan coast surely must have caused SOME questions or soul-searching amongst the officers aboard the ship that actually murdered those eleven people. Do they consider themselves blameless cos "following orders"? If tRump can call somebody a drug smuggler AND a "terrorist", thence a "combatant" all in the same sentence, what's to prevent him from applying the same "logic" on US soil? At what point does a military commander draw the line? Or is this beyond the scope of an officer's oath of service?

Stripped of career JAGs, it now appears that anything goes, and any order received from Kegsbreath or tRump is considered legal and binding...and as we keep preaching, we are well on the way to fascism.

