I’m premiering a new kind of piece today I call “Zoom In, Zoom Out.” Today’s subject is our military’s attack and destruction of a vessel off the coast of Venezuela, upon Trump’s direct order, killing 11 alleged drug smugglers.

After the White House announced the strike and the deaths of all on board, and Trump even posted a video of it online, the right celebrated. American military might in action! Get the bad guys!

But there are many troubling questions. So let’s zoom in on the attack, then zoom out and ask how this fits into a dangerous pattern for this regime that could soon escalate into conflict or even all-out war.

Zoom in

Let’s take everything the White House said about the attack at face value (though after reading this, you will understand why many do not).

Assuming this was a small drug smuggling vessel, why didn’t the U.S. Navy simply intercept it, arrest the smugglers, and then provide evidence of drugs on board? That’s the standard procedure, usually conducted by the Coast Guard, sometimes with backup from the Navy, as Charles Savage of the New York Times noted in his analysis.

Savage interviewed Jeh Johnson, who served as the Pentagon general counsel and Homeland Security secretary during the Obama administration. Johnson noted that Congress had not authorized using military force against South American drug cartels. He further observed the Coast Guard, with the help of the Navy, has long interdicted suspected drug-smuggling boats rather than destroying them outright.

“Here the president appears to be invoking his amorphous constitutional authority to kill low-level drug couriers on the high seas, with no due process, arrest or trial,” he said, adding: “Viewed in isolation, labeling drug cartels ‘terrorists’ and invoking the ‘national interests’ to use the U.S. military to summarily kill low-level drug couriers is pretty extreme.”

With everyone on board dead and the vessel itself sunk, there’s no way to prove or disprove the White House’s claims that this was in fact a drug-smuggling vessel. How convenient.

And let’s talk about that vessel. Many viewing the footage of its sinking questioned whether a small boat would have been able to travel some 1,200 km to the U.S., at least without stopping often to refuel. And why was it loaded down with 11 people instead of additional bales of drugs? That doesn’t make much sense if the point was to smuggle large amounts of narcotics into the U.S.

The White House has provided shifting narratives on this, too. Secretary of State Marco Rubio first said the vessel was headed to Trinidad, which would undermine the idea that it was laden with drugs headed to the U.S. But Rubio changed his statement after Trump insisted that the small vessel was heading to the U.S.—again, over 1,000 kilometers away.

As demonstrated by its record with “administrative error” resulting in mistaken renditions of non-criminal immigrants to CECOT in El Salvador, as well as its “strike first, ask questions later” mistakes in Yemen, where it claimed to have killed militants but instead struck a tribal gathering celebrating the end of Ramadan, this regime has not earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to its actions or its version of events.

Zoom out

Zooming out from the attack itself, let’s be clear: Drug smuggling is not a capital offense. As Dan Rather noted in his newsletter today, the Trump White House played judge, jury and executioner over an alleged nonviolent crime.

Attacking a civilian vessel in international waters and killing everyone on board is a clear violation of international law. The BBC walked through why that is:

The US is not a signatory to United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, but the US military’s legal advisors have previously said that the US should “act in a manner consistent with its provisions”. Under the convention, countries agree not to interfere with vessels operating in international waters. There are limited exceptions to this which allow a state to seize a ship, such as a “hot pursuit” where a vessel is chased from a country’s waters into the high seas. “Force can be used to stop a boat but generally this should be non-lethal measures,” Prof Luke Moffett of Queens University Belfast said. But he added that the use of aggressive tactics must be “reasonable and necessary in self-defence where there is immediate threat of serious injury or loss of life to enforcement officials”, noting that the US moves were likely “unlawful under the law of the sea”.

The attack and killings likely violated U.S. law as well. As Savage noted,

As a matter of domestic law, a longstanding executive order bars assassinations, and the Uniform Code of Military Justice bars service members from committing unlawful killings. As a matter of international law, the Pentagon has accepted that “murder” is prohibited everywhere, as its military operational law handbook says.

Perhaps understanding the rank criminality of the action, Secretary Rubio made it clear that it was Trump who gave the order to fire upon the vessel—though this would not absolve any below him for having followed an unlawful order. But Rubio also made clear that he agreed with the decision.

“Instead of interdicting it, on the president’s orders, we blew it up—and it’ll happen again,” Rubio told reporters Wednesday in Mexico City. “The president has a right to eliminate immediate threats to the United States,” he said. “This president is not a talker; he’s a doer—he’s going to do it.”

The point here is to telegraph that this regime does not feel bound by law, whether international or domestic, and that it not only has the power to act, but will do so whenever it feels like it. Moreover, when it does, it will destroy and kill without hesitation. That is authoritarianism, not democracy.

That message is intended not only for President Maduro in Venezuela and other world leaders, but for a domestic audience, too. Even now, Trump is preparing to send National Guard troops into Chicago without any justification that would pass legal muster. And he wants Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to understand exactly the kind of lawless madman he is facing.

Zoom out further

Widening the lens a bit more, we should take note of this: The Trump regime consistently uses “crime” and “terrorism” to justify extreme violations of due process and human rights. It did this when it illegally rounded up alleged “Tren de Aragua” gang members and sent them, including many non-criminals swept up in its campaign, to a torture prison in El Salvador. As I wrote about on Wednesday, a federal appeals court, in nothing less than the ultra conservative Fifth Circuit, found that Trump’s proclamation of an “invasion” was improper under the Alien Enemies Act.

The regime is also citing crime—which is at 30-year lows in D.C.—to justify a military presence in the nation’s capital and to undergird its push into other Democratic-governed cities such as Chicago.

Seen in this context, the deadly attack by the U.S. military on a small vessel in Venezuela, all in the name of stopping “crime,” is part of a larger shift to assert unlawful power while attempting to placate U.S. voters. We should see through this. And we should call it out and condemn it wherever and whenever it happens.

In a final zoom out, consider this. The attack is likely a test run, using bogus justifications, to prepare for a full-scale military attack on Venezuela. Indeed, Trump may be readying the ground to put the nation on a constant wartime footing, which he could then leverage to attempt to suspend constitutional rights and elections back home. To this end, he even plans to rename the Department of Defense the “Department of War.”

We need to stay a step ahead of him to make sure we cut this off. This is especially important when it comes to next year’s midterm elections, which are run by the States and over which the White House has no legal say, despite his executive orders to the contrary.

Finally, a bit of perspective. It is one thing to take military action against a small Venezuelan vessel in violation of international law, where no one can truly hold you to account. How many U.S warships, after all, does it take to destroy a small boat?

It is another thing entirely to deploy troops upon the American people in their own cities in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. Trump has been beaten back in court on this very question, and he is quickly losing ground with the U.S. electorate. He hopes to terrify and silence us, along with blue state governors who are standing against him, with these shows of force, whether in Venezuela or D.C. But they actually remain a clear example of his weakness because he is staying clear of anywhere our federal courts and laws might quickly call a halt to his actions.

The true test may come sooner than any of us would like. If Trump proceeds with his announced plans to deploy the Texas National Guard on the streets of Chicago, expect an immediate federal court challenge as well as vociferous public opposition to his overreach. And if history is any guide, he will, as always, chicken out as it becomes clear that there is no crime for federal troops to control, and no uprising for them to quell.

Let’s hope we’re all asking the same question soon: Do Chicago parks need any mulch?