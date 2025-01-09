I’m writing later today for The Big Picture substack, which is a separate publication from The Status Kuo. The topic is a big one: Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced on Tuesday that his platforms would no longer fact check and actively prevent misinformation, relying instead on “Community Notes” from readers like they do on Twitter / X. He also changed the content moderation policies of Meta to allow for a lot more horrible speech to proliferate.

What could possibly go wrong?

My piece comes out later this afternoon. It covers a wide range of background on this question, including why the changes is happening now (beyond the standard, “He’s capitulated to Trump”); what the history of Meta’s efforts have been to stamp out misinformation and what has happened when it has failed; and what the new, weaker policy content moderation policies means for other users who often bear the brunt of online attacks, such as women, racial minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community.

This is an important piece, if I’m permitted to say so. I hope you take the time to read it when it comes out. We all need to be prepared for what’s likely coming.

To receive it in your inbox, you’ll need to be a subscribed to The Big Picture. By now, most of you already are, but in case you aren’t, remember that it’s free of charge and there’s never any obligation to pay anything. You can sign up for it here:

Subscribe Me to The Big Picture

Of course, we love our voluntary paid supporters, so if you’d like to become one, you’d have our gratitude for it.

Talk to most of you this afternoon—

Jay