I’m writing today for The Big Picture on a subject many of you have asked me to update. Back in May, I wrote about ten broad reasons I felt Biden could still win the election, even though the polls had him losing to Trump.

It’s of course a whole different race today with Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket. I feel more confident than I did back in May for sure, but for more specific reasons.

In my piece out this afternoon, I delve into ten of those reasons. Look for my piece in your inboxes if you’re already a subscriber to The Big Picture. If you’re not, remember that’s it’s free to join! (Though we do love our voluntary paid supporters that make our work possible.)

Here’s the button to hit to sign up and choose a subscription plan (free or paid):

I Want To Read Those 10 Reasons!

Talk to many of you soon—

Jay