I’m listening to my body and brain, and the kind advice of many here, and taking a day off from writing. My niece Camille is in town with her partner Felipe, and we are going to explore Koreatown and Chinatown today in search of good eats!

Oh, if you missed my post yesterday on social media, I stayed up to catch the aurora borealis, and the view in NYC was something else.

It actually strangely looked a lot like the photo Donald Trump posted. Huh.

It’s also Mother’s Day, so I would be remiss not to plug my own written tribute to my own, my book MA IN CALL CAPS. This was a labor of love, has excellent reader reviews on Amazon and Good Reads, and even has an audio book narrated by my brother Kaiser! I’m told you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, your heart will swell, break and heal. Ma is no longer with us, but her indefatigable spirit lives on and is celebrated in these pages.

MA IN ALL CAPS makes a terrific Mother's Day gift, too!

Thanks for considering a purchase! I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay