I’m currently working up a piece on The Big Picture that looks at each of the swings states—first the Blue Wall Great Lakes battlegrounds of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, then the Sunbelt states of Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada—to discuss what we can (and cannot) assess from the early turnout.

After taking this deep dive, I remain cautiously optimistic for a number of reasons. But this will come down to the wire, and we will need every vote because the races appear close as ever.

My assessment of the early vote so far publishes later this afternoon, so if you’re subscribed to The Big Picture it will land in your inboxes then.

If you’re not subscribed, I encourage you to become part of our mailing list. It’s free for all to join, but of course we deeply appreciate our paid supporters who make our work in this critical juncture of the election possible.

Yes, subscribe me to The Big Picture!

There are 12 days to go till Election Day, and I know folks are anxious. I’ll be here (and at The Big Picture!) with as much vetted, straightforward information as I can over these next 12 days and likely in their aftermath. Thanks for being such a great community. Together, we can get through this!

Jay