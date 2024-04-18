I’m off today, MCing a conference for the NextGen Leaders of the Committee of 100, which is a Chinese American organization devoted to building cultural and educational ties between China and the U.S.

I wanted to share a precious image with you, if you haven’t yet seen it on my social media. This is my baby girl at 20 weeks. I think she has my nose!

When I write the Status Kuo these days, in the back of my mind I know that families like mine—created through IVF, with the head of household a single, gay, Asian man—are prime targets of the MAGA right and fundamentalist Christian Nationalists. For me, and millions of others including women and trans folk whose very bodies are often not even theirs to control, the fight ahead feels quite personal.

I want to build a better world for my daughter and other children who may come. But I also am keenly aware that there are many who do not see my family as legitimate and want us erased or even eradicated.

This community has been so incredibly supportive, kind and engaged as we try collectively to make sense of our politics and the precarious state in which we find the Republic. On this day off from the newsletter, I wanted to take a moment to extend my sincerest thanks for your readership, your encouragement, and your dedication to preserving our democracy. This little treasure and so many others are counting on us!

See you tomorrow—

Jay