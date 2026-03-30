The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Stephan Flores's avatar
Stephan Flores
1h

Paxton leading the polls in Texas is symptomatic of how criminal fraudsters have gained complete control over the republican party. Paxton belongs in prison, not running for our senate.

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Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
1h

It might not be a factor, but there is a Texas tendency or trait (told to me by a Texan, and which I've checked out) that might affect the outcome. Texans have a history of going all-in for their heroes and their leaders WHEN THEY ARE WINNING. Texans love winners. They also have a history of abandoning them very quickly when they see them as LOSING. Texans HATE losers. Sam Houston all the way to the Dallas Cowboys could nod their heads on that one.

If Trump and MAGA are seen as losing because the US is seen as losing in Iran, the economy is seen as tanking, or the deportation of criminal aliens is seen as a failure, that Texas trait might come to the surface.

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