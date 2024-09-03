We’re getting set to head on our second leg of our Riley Road Trip, this time from Bakersfield to Oakland. The baby decided last night she would pick the hours from 1am to 4am to never fall back asleep. Alas, that’s the price we had to pay for her sleeping all day in the car!

A quick note on our politics (and for these next few days, you may only get quick notes or no notes at all, thanks for your understanding!)

The Trump Campaign has made massive TV ad reservations in just two states: Pennsylvania and Georgia:

To me, this means they are pretty much putting all of their eggs into a single plan, one that pretty much cedes all the traditional battlegrounds to Harris except those two. That plan looks like this:

Trump is already pulling out of New Hampshire as “unwinnable.”

This is a highly risky roadmap to 270 for the GOP, as Trump cannot afford to lose any of PA, NC, and GA. So we should expect to see a lot of focus on those three states by the campaigns. Georgia and North Carolina have been moving over to Harris, and she has led in Pennsylvania, so Trump has to beat back her momentum in all three. I wouldn’t want to be them right now.

Okay, that’s it for today. We’re getting on the road. I’ll have much more to say about this in the coming weeks and how that strategy us looking for Trump.

See you on the flip side!

Jay