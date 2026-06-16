Wow! After my plea went out Sunday night asking for support for U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico of Texas, people here responded with amazing energy and generosity. So far we have raised $43,281 for the Talarico campaign! Woohoo!

Now, you know me. I’m always Asian parenting for an even better number. I would LOVE to see us cross the $50K mark. Maybe it’s doable?

If you want to be a part of the historic moment we flip Texas blue, donate any amount at the box below! (Choose OTHER if you want to give a personalized amount, whether it’s $10 or $100!) Let’s get to $50K!

Yes! I’m All In For James Talarico!

You are all making me so happy. I’m grinning ear to ear at how people from all parts of the country have stepped up for our democracy at this crucial moment.

Jay