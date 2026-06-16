The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛'s avatar
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛
4h

Those of us Democrats that live in Texas are so very grateful for your help in getting James Talarico elected. We have been stuck in this ugly, disgusting maga world of cornyn, cruz, abbott, paxton, price, and on and on and on for over 30 years. They have taken away our rights and with your help, perhaps we will finally be able to breathe again. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.💙

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Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
4h

How about throwing a few bucks over to Platner's campaign? I know you don't like him, but he's the guy running against Collins, and we HAVE TO get rid of her to help reclaim the Senate and Civilization.

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