A Texas-Sized Drumroll Please!
Wow! After my plea went out Sunday night asking for support for U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico of Texas, people here responded with amazing energy and generosity. So far we have raised $43,281 for the Talarico campaign! Woohoo!
Now, you know me. I’m always Asian parenting for an even better number. I would LOVE to see us cross the $50K mark. Maybe it’s doable?
If you want to be a part of the historic moment we flip Texas blue, donate any amount at the box below! (Choose OTHER if you want to give a personalized amount, whether it’s $10 or $100!) Let’s get to $50K!
You are all making me so happy. I’m grinning ear to ear at how people from all parts of the country have stepped up for our democracy at this crucial moment.
Jay
Those of us Democrats that live in Texas are so very grateful for your help in getting James Talarico elected. We have been stuck in this ugly, disgusting maga world of cornyn, cruz, abbott, paxton, price, and on and on and on for over 30 years. They have taken away our rights and with your help, perhaps we will finally be able to breathe again. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.💙
How about throwing a few bucks over to Platner's campaign? I know you don't like him, but he's the guy running against Collins, and we HAVE TO get rid of her to help reclaim the Senate and Civilization.