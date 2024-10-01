I’m writing a much-requested piece over at The Big Picture substack today, in lieu of my regular column here. The subject is whether that MAGA-dominated Georgia State Election Board will manage to upend our whole national election.

The piece comes out later today, and to receive it in your inbox I invite you to become a subscriber to The Big Picture if you haven’t signed up already.

Some context first.

By now you’ve probably heard that a network of election deniers has over 70 operatives in place at the county and election board levels across numerous states. Of highest concern is the fact that Big Lie adherents are now in charge of the Georgia State Election Board and have begun passing new “rules” that could cause chaos and delay and thereby thwart the certification of that state’s vote.

The Georgia state Attorney General’s office issued a warning that the actions taken by the MAGA-controlled State Election Board were unlawful, but the Trump-aligned majority on the board proceeded to pass new rules anyway, all while Trump publicly praised their efforts.

In my piece out later today, I walk through the legal footing of the Board and the challenge to the rules already underway. Somewhat surprisingly, I come out with a different conclusion than some of the experts I usually agree with.

I’m still working on that piece, so don’t go searching for it yet in your inbox! It should publish later this afternoon, once my editors have had at it. If you’re not yet subscribed, you can do so for free, though we always appreciate our voluntary paid supporters who make our work possible! You can sign up here, and you’ll get it sent to you directly later today:

Subscribe Me Also To The Big Picture

I usually receive some emails from upset readers asking why I’m inviting folks to subscribe to yet another substack. The short answer is that, like many writers, I wear more than one hat. In this case, I write regularly for two different publications, so if you want to read my full body of work, you need to be signed up for both.

Again, there’s no charge and no obligation! We do work that I’m proud of over at The Big Picture, where I can take much deeper dives than my usual column here at The Status Kuo. And as a bonus, if you’re a subscriber to The Big Picture, you can join me there at 8:45 p.m. Eastern tonight, as my team and I comment live during the VP debate!

Go Tim Walz! Tell JD Vance to stop lying, and that our lives are none of his damn business!

Jay