I would like to share another part of my work and passion and invite you into my world of Broadway theater!

Apart from writing on politics and law, I am also a Broadway musical composer and a producing partner in Sing Out, Louise! Productions. We’re two-time Tony award winning co-producers of Hadestown and The Inheritance, and our newest work is a play called Relentless.

I can barely believe it, but we OPEN Relentless in two days with our world premiere at Syracuse Stage. So exciting! As the name suggests, Relentless is a play about highly driven people. They work and train at a boxing ring in Brooklyn (yes, we box on stage, with a fight coordinator and everything!) The play explores the world where the art of sport and the commerce of sport collide. It’s brilliantly written by Rae Binstock, with significant creative guidance from yours truly! Gripping, heartbreaking, and very often hilarious, Relentless has been a true joy to create and produce.

So here’s how you can take part. Through a special arrangement with the League of Live Stream Theater, we are making a live capture of Relentless available on demand later this month. Most of the world can’t come to see a new play before it (hopefully) makes its way to Broadway. But with Relentless you can! I hope you find the notion intriguing.

For my followers and readers, I’m offering a special, limited-quantity $69 VIP package. Along with the on demand live capture, you’ll receive a unique digital copy of the script of Relentless to keep, annotated by the playwright and me. A true collector’s item! You’ll also receive an invite to a special zoom talk back with me and playwright Rae Binstock about the show. These VIP packages are limited, so grab them now!

In an era where arts and arts funding have come under direct attack, supporting live nonprofit theatre like Syracuse Stage and a production like Relentless is so important. Thank you, and I hope you enjoy Relentless!

