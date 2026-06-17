The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina from Jersey's avatar
Tina from Jersey
6h

I looked up the image of the cheato in front of a huge banner with the Become ungovernable in a wild font behind him…They are merciless hypocrites.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Klarity's avatar
Klarity
6hEdited

Meanwhile, the federal government is working hard to make sure there are NO consequences for the federal agents who murdered Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Their killers have not been arrested. The federal government refused to even identify them. They concealed and destroyed and discarded evidence, and worked hard to prevent state law enforcement from having any access to the evidence that remained or being part of the investigation at all. Kristi Noem and many others in the administration and right wing propaganda ecosystem smeared Good and Pretti as “terrorists” while their bleeding bodies still lay on the streets of Minneapolis. ICE and CBP fired tear gas into the people around, including their family, friends, and neighbors, and *prevented* any bystanders, including a medical doctor, from rendering aid as Good lay dying. DOJ and this administration is led by people who are dishonest, lawless, and pure evil. We see them for exactly who they are.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture