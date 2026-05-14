The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
19m

Thoughts and prayers to the MAGA corpse, which, by the way, Trump looked like when he stumbled around Xi's long red carpet, which seemed truly designed to show off Trump's feebleness.

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Warren Kearney's avatar
Warren Kearney
6m

Why the continued cautious optimism about the 2026 midterms? As Heather Cox Richardson has pointed out in her latest post, with the help of the John Crow Supreme Court, the GOP is actively moving to lock in the Deep South as a single party region. I mean this as a genuine question. I grant you 2026 is different than 1926, because Black people can vote. And the ongoing stream of protest photos posted by Robert Hubbell have a whole lot of White faces. But the avid racism, Trump worship, and hatred of all things liberal which defines the cultures of these states remains intact. So what is the path to "victory" in 2026 I keep thinking you and others are alluding to?

The idiocy, corruption and the hypocrisy of the Trump administration are now baked into the daily news. I think it is important to keep pointing it out daily, but do you think that is going to make a difference at this point? It has become the norm for this liberal hating culture. 77 million people voted for it in 2024. Think they won't again in 2028? And in the same 7 states that determine the election? Again, I mean it as a genuine question. Not a rhetorical slap back.

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