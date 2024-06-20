There are clear signs that Trump and his allies are planning more election shenanigans and false claims of fraud this time around, too. Just how big is the threat, especially compared to what we went through in 2020?
That’s the question I take on in my piece today over at The Big Picture. Link below if you’d like to read more. And please subscribe for more in-depth looks at the big questions of our politics and society.
I also hope you are right Jay. But having faith in speaker Johnson is not a guarantee. As you said he gave in on foreign policy, but that’s because he doesn’t have a personal stake and it’s just money. I don’t think he will side against Trump, because he is afraid of the Trump Crime mob and for his family’s safety. Also, he clearly wants the United States to become a Christian Nation, and if he thinks getting Trump in will do that, he may decide that doing the wrong thing to progress God‘s will is the “right” thing to do. The corrupt Scotus needs to somehow be controlled before the election because Clarence Thomas and Scalia clearly have no objection to going against the constitution, their responsibilities and anything else to accomplish their corrupt and immoral results. But again, I hope you’re right.
From your lips to God's ears!