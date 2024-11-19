I’m writing today for The Big Picture with a piece out later this afternoon that compiles the latest warnings from fascism expert Prof. Ruth Ben-Ghiat. It connects her observations to, and expands upon them in connection with, some of the incoming administration’s latest scary moves.
As defenders of democracy, our first responsibility is to become educated about the dangers of authoritarianism and how it actually might look and take shape in America. I hope my piece helps close the gap.
Some of you have asked why you need to subscribe to another newsletter to receive my work. Great question! Think of it as if I’m normally on my channel here at The Status Kuo, but once a week I guest host on another. To see me there, you just need to have access to that channel, too!
To receive my piece later today in your inbox, be sure you’re subscribed to The Big Picture newsletter. It’s absolutely free to sign up for, but we do love our voluntary paid supporters who make all our work possible.
Thanks, and I’ll see many of you in a bit.
Jay
I realize you mentioned you are reading Strongman. I admire ben-Ghiat, for a lot of reasons including that my late husband's adopted mother was a Swiss woman born and raised in Italy under Mussolini. She used to frequently say "it can happen here. Always be careful."
However, I encourage you to explore Timothy Snyder's take on the eastern part of Europe. Between the two of them, it is pretty well clear we are rushing headlong into a very frightening short term future.
Blending the two of them with your ability for critical analysis might paint an even bigger picture.
Demand recounts - audits - especially if you are living in a “swing” state. The Democrats aren’t doing them in every state. Just keep calling people (Democrats) state and federal (but it must be ordered by the state) to demand recounts. The Presidential race was lost in the swing states (by perhaps less than 250,000 votes)even though down ballot Democrats were elected.
We have a choice of going along or fighting before the authoritarians take control. Look at what happened in Hong Kong and Hungary.
Everything Trump said he will do - he obviously plans to carry out. His patrons are already calling in their markers.