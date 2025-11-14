The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
4h

Don’t forget “You can’t believe anything Epstein said! He was a convicted sex criminal!” b/w “Ghislaine Maxwell says Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong and you can totally believe her!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
J E Ross's avatar
J E Ross
4h

Hahahahahahahaha! I instinctively sang the title and then couldn't stop laughing. Ahem. Excuse me. Now I have to read the essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture