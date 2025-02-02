Every year I do a “red envelope” fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) around the Lunar New Year. And this year, I’m happy to report that, thanks to this community on substack, we raised a record amount so far: $44,091!

The HRC is on the front lines, already filing suit against the ban on trans service members announced by the Trump administration. Our community is under attack as never before, but through the heroic and tireless work of our staff and volunteers at HRC, we are pushing back. And we will win in the end, as we always have.

Your contributions help make this fight possible, so thank you thank you thank you for opening your hearts and wallets to this incredible organization. If you’d still like to donate, this is your last chance in this campaign! Just select the button below:

Yes! Count Me as an HRC Supporter!

Have a great Sunday, and remember that even when we are not happy with America, we can be happy in America, even while we work toward a brighter, more perfect future.

Jay