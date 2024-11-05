Hi, folks! I’ll be with my team tonight at The Big Picture with live updates and commentary throughout the evening (at least until reasonable!). If you’d like to join me there and aren’t yet a subscriber, you can join for free at the button below. We of course would be grateful if you would like to become a paid supporter of our work!

We should be online around 7:15 p.m. after polls close in Georgia. You’ll get an email inviting you to join the conversation in the comments section. Community is important! See you there.

Subscribe me to The Big Picture!

Let’s win this!

Jay