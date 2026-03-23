The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Tammy Swisher's avatar
Tammy Swisher
7h

His open manipulation of both the Stock and oil markets isn't talked about nearly enough. It's fraud and it's illegal.

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Monica Lee Rich's avatar
Monica Lee Rich
7h

Former Flight Attendant here, can you imagine how the unpaid TSA agents who are coming to work feel standing next to someone who is getting paid (with a signing bonus), is untrained, and has never been subjected to honest background checks? This is where the escalation will arise.

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