The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Warburton's avatar
David Warburton
7h

Johnson - as is his wont - misspoke. What he MEANT to say was that Trump was an FBI "TARGET," not an "INFORMANT." Happy to clear that up for him. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ada Fuller's avatar
Ada Fuller
7h

Have you ever noticed with Johnson, that when he’s telling a whopper, he speeds up his speech? As I’ve seen video of these comments, it has seemed like it’s sped up quite a bit! Also, we all know trump would never do anything like help the government out of the goodness of his heart — he only does things that make him quick cash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Jay Kuo and others
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture