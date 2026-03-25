The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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ReRe's avatar
ReRe
9m

Florida needs to tax the rich....since all the billionaires seem to be moving there....

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Cathie Mullins's avatar
Cathie Mullins
6m

This should not be surprising to Republicans. The Florida legislature has discussed everything but the most important things to Floridians: the economy, property taxes, and insurance. Instead they are off on their own little tangents about LGBTQ Floridians, but haven't done a thing to benefit the 99% of people who don't fall into that category. We are paying $4/gallon for gas, grocery prices are through the roof, and they're worried about rainbow sidewalks. Give me a break.

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