The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
39m

I don’t remember seeing Stephen Miller’s name on the ballot. The Republicans are cowards.

Reply
Share
Susan Stone's avatar
Susan Stone
35m

It's disappointing, to say the least, that the democrats' list of requirements does not require humane conditions in the detention facilities. From what I've heard, none of them - not a single one - meets humane conditions. That's no surprise, given that the contracts for them are given to companies that are interested only in making money, not in doing anything humane once they get the people into their facilities.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture