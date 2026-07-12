This Thursday, I’m heading to D.C. for a Human Rights Campaign board meeting. We’re kicking off with a push to elect two new openly LGBTQ+ candidates to the U.S. Senate: Reps. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire and Angie Craig of Minnesota.

I ask for your support at this critical time for my community. Every direction we look, our progress toward equal rights and equal dignity is being rolled back. From the bigoted ban on transgender people serving in the military, which erased decades of honorable service, to efforts at every level of government to strip away our right to marry and even our right to exist as part of the fabric of this country, the LGBTQ+ community is under attack as never before.

We need champions from our community at the highest levels of government to lead us through these dark times. Chris Pappas and Angie Craig are two such leaders.

You Have My Support!

Angie and Chris made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ people from their states to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. If elected to the Senate, they would make history again and triple LGBTQ+ representation in that body. (No, Lindsey Graham didn’t count.)

Raised by a single mom in a mobile home park, Angie became a reporter, a business leader and a champion for Minnesota families. A local volunteer for the Human Rights Campaign, Angie has worked hard since entering Congress to lower health care costs and strengthen rural communities.

Before Congress, Chris helped run his family’s 108-year-old Manchester restaurant, which has served generations of Granite Staters. A descendant of Greek immigrants and a Harvard graduate, he entered politics to fix a system that was failing everyday people. In Congress, he has earned a reputation for bridging divides.

At a time when people are being fired just for who they are or who they love, we must seize every chance to turn the tide. Here is the larger picture: Both Minnesota and New Hampshire are must-hold states for the Dems. We need to keep each state blue, or the chances of flipping the Senate dwindle to nothing. Your donation helps keep that chance alive!

Please give any amount to one or both their campaigns using the box below, where you can choose how to split your gift. If you aren’t part of the LGBTQ+ community but choose to support greater representation, I thank you especially for putting your hard-earned money behind your principles.

Donate to One Or Both Campaigns

Thank you for helping the LGBTQ+ community know that we have friends and allies all across the country.

Jay