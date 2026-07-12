The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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FM Druid's avatar
FM Druid
3h

Jay,

I'm a Minnesota reader, and I'm disappointed that you would promote Angie Craig. LGBTQ+ or not (and I myself am also a member of that community), she is clearly the more moderate of our two Senate candidates. I would have hoped that you would choose instead to promote Peggy Flanagan, who has a far more progressive agenda and who would still be a fantastic choice for diversity given her Indigenous heritage.

If you happen to read this and care to respond, I would really like to hear more about why you are backing Craig over Flanagan. I respect your opinions, insight, and journalism, and I want to understand.

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Nina's avatar
Nina
2h

Hi Jay,

I'm a huge fan of yours!, and wonder if

you are aware of this?:

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan holds a highly progressive record on LGBTQ+ rights. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal supporter of gender-affirming care and transgender rights, receiving endorsements from major advocacy groups like OutFront Minnesota Action and being named the 2025 Ally of the Year by Twin Cities Pride.Key Positions and ActionsTransgender Rights & Healthcare: She is an active defender of transgender youth and adults, supporting executive orders that protect and preserve access to gender-affirming care in Minnesota.

Statewide Advocacy: As Lieutenant Governor, she has consistently used her platform to speak out against national anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, framing trans equality alongside reproductive freedom and immigrant rights.

Coalition Building: Her outspoken support for the queer and trans communities has made her a targeted advocate, even receiving death threats for her defense of transgender Minnesotans.

Senate Campaign: Running for the U.S. Senate, she earned the backing of the majority of Minnesota's queer legislators. Notably, major LGBTQ+ groups support her progressive platform on civil rights over her opponent's, despite her opponent historically being the first lesbian to represent the state in Congress.

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