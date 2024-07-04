Our office is closed today and tomorrow for the July 4 holiday, but I wanted to share with you a story.

When I was little, my first understanding of the Declaration of Independence didn’t come from school or a book. It came from a musical. That delightful and timeless piece was 1776, and I must have watched it 30 times. I still know it nearly by heart.

The show is at once stirring and comedic, surprising and profound. It taught me about our struggle to break from a tyrant two centuries earlier, as well as about our deep national shame of slavery, all reference to which was stricken from the document in order to gain approval from the Southern colonies.

It instilled in me an early love of politics (and musical theatre!) with the belief that, if our efforts were properly channeled, with wise and good leaders to guide us, we could change the world for the better.

I still believe that to this day.

It also had this unforgettable and hilarious scene, when the decision of who should write the damned Declaration was bandied about, falling ultimately to Jefferson.

I know there’s a lot of handwringing, panic and “media being the media” the past few days. I’m taking July 4 off from all of that, not checking Twitter or the news sites, and focusing instead on throwing a barbecue for my friends and watching fireworks later with them from our rooftop. We all could use a break from the noise and negativity. Give yourself a break from it, too, if you can manage it!

I’ll probably have “homicide” stuck in my head all day from the above clip. But I figure, if you can smile with that word on your lips, you can get past nearly any crisis!

Finally, on this Independence Day, I want to thank all of you for giving me mine. Through your support and encouragement, I can write what I want, the way I want, without the pressures of working for a boss or a media giant (or going back to a law firm, shudder). The gift of independent thinking and independent work certainly produces far clearer and unvarnished results from me. And I am so grateful for that.

So happy Independence Day. May we cherish, and together preserve, our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Jay