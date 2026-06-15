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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
6h

This is a great summary. I try to keep up with Ukraine stuff because of my former colleagues there, but it's hard because the Ukraine blogs are very detailed with a lot of minutiae. This really helps cut that all down. I had gotten the sense of a lot of good "hits" on the refineries, but I had no idea the impact was this substantial. Awesome stuff. I also like how "War of choice" is becoming a common phrase for the behavior of these primitive men.

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Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
6h

Very good article-of course one would have no idea of Ukraines success if you relied on U. S. corporate media-

Also as I have said before

Phillips P. OBrien’s Substack newsletter is a fantastic read for information on the Ukraine war -and the orange monsters disastrous foreign policy

So the monster is 80 , I hope he never sees 81 -

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