The Orange One is starting to show up in places and events as the president elect, but folks have thoughts on that.

He even visited with the French President.

Trump was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine (a title it characteristically bestows upon the U.S. presidential winner, along with some notable brutal fascists, or in our case both). In connection with that honor, Trump gave an interview. He’s my favorite part of it:

This recalls the line from Wicked: “She had a mother, as so many do.” — Glinda of Oz.

The big news of the week wasn’t about Trump, though. It was about another criminal former president, Bashar al-Assad of Syria, who was toppled suddenly by rebel forces after a protracted and catastrophic civil war.

It wasn’t long before we made it mostly about us.

We were of course quickly reminded who has been besties with Assad.

Gabbard was in fact the chief apologist for Assad while he was dropping chemical weapons upon his own people. So when he fled the country…

In fact, Assad headed to Moscow, a move that spawned more commentary.

Oooh, I know which one he’s referring to here!

Maybe he can ask Tulsi for a job?

Gabbard’s other favorite despot is of course Vladimir Putin.

Or was that the spirit of Aloha?

The very thought of Gabbard, chief mouthpiece for autocrats, being in charge of 18 U.S. intelligence agencies is enough to make you run to the bathroom.

Well, maybe not that one.

With each nominee worse than the next, it’s understandably hard for many to get into the holiday spirit.

Still, some of it was rather funny to witness.

This admittedly is an unfair screenshot.

And this made me snortle. (See what I did there?)

Pete Hegseth’s chances are rising now that his MAGA allies have intimidated Sen. Joni Ernst into backing him. A history of abusing women and allegations of sexual assault? Sure! No women in combat? No problem! And then of course there’s the public drunkenness…

Kamala Harris was so over the world she forgot to hide her powers in this clip:

Elon Musk always thinks he’s super important, so it’s important to take him down a few pegs where possible, especially when his sycophants fawn.

This rule applies to Donald Trump, too.

It came out that a lawyer for RFK, Jr. has demanded that the FDA revoke approval for the polio vaccine. This was shocking and it reminded us how ignorant many are about how vaccinations work.

Here’s Jack Posobiec weighing in during the pandemic:

There were others, too.

Matt Walsh doesn’t understand the power of collective action to solve collective problems.

Over on Capitol Hill, Nancy Mace has filed a police report and is walking around with her arm in a sling after a trans youth counselor shook her hand at a foster youth advocacy event.

Witnesses have told police it looked like a normal handshake, and a former Mace staffer said she’s engaged in a “pathetic ploy for attention.”

I don’t know where they’re finding these images but I’m down for it.

Wow, is she okay?

Before I get to these next ones, I want to state emphatically that I do not support the use of violence in any form to solve our political problems. Unless it’s a cage match between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron over NATO funding, winner take all.

All we had going into the week was a few pictures of an attractive young man in a hoodie, but apparently that was enough.

I have to concede that the saga of the clues left by the killer (monopoly money in a backpack in Central Park?) spawned some high quality commentary.

Tall tales spun out from it, bigger than Paul Bunyan.

The cartoonish investigation by the NYPD drew critiques.

And I’m picturing this happening somehow.

At least, the killing has drawn attention to our broken healthcare system, if any good can come of this.

But his life as a fugitive didn’t last long. He was identified as Luigi Mangione.

His social media posts then turned this into something more like a Netflix series by Ryan Murphy.

Those who knew him even marginally leapt to provide context.

And because we can’t escape Wicked’s gravity…

Mangione was identified while sitting (checks notes) in a McDonald’s restaurant.

The inevitable takes on that began, and some McRibbing about the competition.

The killer turned out to be a prep school and Ivy League graduate. And he wrote stuff down, naturally.

The McDonald’s was in Altoona, PA. That brought up a meme from two years ago.

Dark humor laced with class commentary became the order of the day.

Since we’re talking about accountability and justice,

Fox found itself in the unusual spot of decrying the actions of a violent vigilante rather than celebrating him. The Daily Show had the perfect response.

Okay, enough about humans. Let’s talk dogs. Or, let’s hear dogs talk? Tiktok link here.

Let’s also watch a cat slink.

Say nothing, “act casual.” Or maybe “cat as-usual.” Clip here.

If you’ve having a tough week, focus on the well-being of otters.

Maybe this proves size doesn’t matter?

And the birds can teach us a thing or two about gender norms.

And just in case you thought birds had a monopoly on style…

I call this next couple of videos, “People crashing twice.” Because why fail once when you can do it again in a matter of moments? Clip No. 1 here.

This was almost impossible to achieve, but we have a winner.

This one would have made great material for Andy Rooney.

I am so looking forward to my baby girl being an obstinate pre-schooler. Reminder, this is a hardened veteran, and he was defeated.

The holiday spirit may not yet be upon you, so let’s bring back a classic to put a smile on your face. I’m sorry, but Jesus what?

It’s chilly out, but don’t make the reception cold.

I thought about this one and now I can’t hear it except in Sue Sylvester’s voice in Glee.

This takes me back to the classic Charlie Brown Christmas episode, but now it’s even sadder.

Some people are just hell bent on ruining everything.

So here’s a feed cleanse. I have no idea how he does this! (TikTok link here.)

And I may have to try this on New Year’s Eve, assuming I don’t go to bed at 9pm per usual.

My brother John shared this, and it was fun solving for the band names. Got them all?

And my assistant Maggie sent me this, asking if I had any good dad jokes for the week. “I do now!” I thought.

Mon dieu!

I’ll see you back here, likely on TUESDAY. On Monday, I’m in Chicago for the anatomy exam for my next baby, due in late April or early May. And yes, I am insane. And no, there’s no going back now!

