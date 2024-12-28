As we contemplate a second Trump term with a mixture of dread and disbelief, an analogy comes to mind.

The American people may have elected Trump, but they didn’t elect this guy.

This was appropriately taken from a German newspaper, which altered the image in just the right way…

Straight to the landfill.

The question of who really is in charge remains a potent one.

Apologies to goldens everywhere for this.

Canada is pretty much over Trump’s threats and Musk’s shadow presidency.

And I’m sure Panama would like a word as well.

His followers are eating up the saber rattling, while distracted from noticing rising prices and falling markets.

Oh, and there was also this:

Maybe Trump’s demands are all a big projection?

Per Andy Borowitz, the nation of Denmark issued a statement in response, and it’s worth reading all four slides.

Nothing rotten in that state, as far as I’m concerned!

Kash Patel is soon up for confirmation to be FBI Director, and someone noticed something important. Manson eyes much?!

The House decided to release the Ethics Committee Report on Matt Gaetz. Look who showed up to bat for Gaetz!

Here is where we are as a Republic:

Insightful and dead on:

And about that gun charge…

The best thing this week wasn’t even the Gaetz Report coming to light. No, it was the MAGA civil war that erupted over immigration.

The MAGA right and the tech bro right were at loggerheads:

Here’s a quick and dirty summary:

If you’d like a longer explanation for what went down, watch this excellent summary:

Preet Bharara, we’ve missed you.

Musk, who has no filter, is burning the place to the ground.

Poor billionaires, can’t be in the same room with others for long.

Vivek Ramaswamy has really pissed off a lot of the MAGA right by saying their failure to get jobs is the result of a culture that promotes mediocrity.

He’s not backing down, which is just delicious.

This is pretty much what happened:

Others took note of the same:

The popcorn is all sold out in the Musk show, too.

This is also a great encapsulation:

Elon Musk even suspended and demonetized Laura Loomer, which really set her off. But it’s this Community Note that made my day.

Historian of fascism nails it.

I had to go back on Twitter a lot this week to watch all this, and I needed to shower afterwards TBH. Then I went back to Bluesky.

No one cares about poor Nancy Mace’s antics right now.

I love this shirt.

It seems Western Civilization is teetering everywhere. Over in Britain at least they have a keen sense of humor about it.

From the United Kingdom to the Animal Kingdom, I have watched this video intensely, wondering how these ants did it faster than the humans.

This seemed an appropriate message for the holidays.

Speaking of kitties and the winter, there’s this clip.

Not to be outdone by the Christmas kitties, these December doggies were ready to jingle.

Also, these:

I also collected a big number of humans celebrating the holidays. Who hasn’t enjoyed this feeling?

Philomena Cunk quotes are the best.

A rare confluence of Christmas and Hanukkah requires a musical theatre reference.

I posted this gem on social media, but in case you missed it, my people and the Jewish people also share a night.

Anyone here relate to this?

Parents reporting on their kids being kids is one of the best things about social media this time of year.

The pain of last minute dadding.

And this:

There’s a tradition of wanting to sort movies into “It’s a Christmas Movie” and “It’s NOT a Christmas movie.”

Speaking of the LOTR,

This gave me an idea for when my kids are old enough for Christmas parties:

So, question for parents. Do I HAVE to attend the school orchestra performance if my kids are in it? Don’t answer, I already know. Here’s what could happen though.

I can see myself doing this as a kid and carrying the betrayal and the weight of it all my life.

Taking this to the present day and current unexplained events:

2025 is around the corner, and this hit home.

Looking back on 2024, this may win for best moment, courtesy of Justin Timberlake:

In non-holiday news over on Bluesky, a lesson in manners.

Some random humor that I can’t shake.

My niece just visited Stonehenge on the Solstice so I found this very funny:

Okay, so there was a series of these that I think this guy kicked off:

The replies!!

Bringin’ it back to the holidays!

This was apparently a real thing and a real person:

This is from someone somewhere else earlier on the internet, but it seemed right to bring it back:

I have lost things before but never like this. And coincidentally I am baking banana bread as I write this.

I didn’t even know Tiger Woods’s kid played golf! The moment is pretty cool to see.

Really cold weather can make cars do crazy things!

Nothing to see here, just act totally casual.

This is a visual dad joke, but it only makes sense if you have watched Game of Thrones.

To close things out, I don’t know why they needed a cute dog in a reindeer outfit to tell this dad joke, but it somehow made it funnier. (Facebook reel, best view in mobile.)

Have a wonderful, safe and happy new year, and I’ll see you on the flip side!

Jay