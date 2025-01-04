Most of us are facing 2025 with a mixture of dread and fascination, akin to watching a political train wreck many years in the making. Folks online aren’t bowing to the would-be king, though.

As he put out unserious post after unserious post, the theme of “Trump is stupid” was prevalent.

It appears Trump’s awkward dancing is matched only by that of unelected president Musk. Here’s an example:

Speaking of the Musk rat, the big news continues to be the MAGA civil war he launched with his unconditional support of the H-1B visas that are so helpful to his enterprises.

I’m a big Mean Girls fan, so here’s a recap of what happened:

Laura Loomer whined a LOT about being first silenced on Twitter, then banned on Bluesky.

Trump used to be dead set against H-1Bs, but he muskn’t bite the hand that feeds him…

He really did say he had them on his “properties,” which led to some apt commentary.

That called for a reposting of a classic meme.

Oh, and someone changed the MAGA mascot:

It’s almost like they don’t think for themselves and we’ve always been at war with East Asia.

Trump infamously used to call reporters claiming he was “John Barron,” boasting “inside information about Trump” whenever he was under heavy press scrutiny. Now it seems that Musk may share a similar weird proclivity.

Bear with me as I explain what’s going on, because it’s awfully weird, and I should note that Musk denies that it’s true.

This sums up the question presented:

That alt account belongs to an “Adrian Dittmann,” an unabashed Musk sycophant. For example:

So how weird and creepy would it be if it turned out Adrian Dittmann was really Musk using an alias?

The evidence for all this is circumstantial but interesting. For example, as one account noticed:

Others pointed out something else about Dittmann’s screenshot:

A few risked bans by amplifying the claim:

But don’t blame the users. Grok, which is Musk’s own AI, agrees!

Maybe Dittmann should sue Musk?

Given all this, the internet just couldn’t resist.

Dittmann was everywhere!

Especially places celebrities like him maybe shouldn’t have been.

Cybertrucks were also in the news this week for a not-so-good reason.

We knew about the Islamic State radicalization of the New Orleans terrorist, but it did seem like the GOP was hoping for a similar backstory with the Vegas attack.

The rest of us breathed a little sigh of relief that it wasn’t a crazed liberal trying to send Trump and Musk a message.

The improvised car bomb maker left notes and allegedly sent bizarre emails before his death, giving fodder to the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA), who apparently didn’t read the part where the email claims Trump carried out war crimes. (This email is unverified and frankly sounds like the sender needs mental help, so of course MTG is salivating.)

I liked this guy’s take.

My favorite reply:

The House barely chose a new speaker this week, with Mike Johnson squeaking by with exactly the number of votes he needed.

One reason Johnson was so at risk was the departure of another Trump acolyte, memorialized in this way on Friday:

Gaetz fancies himself a news commentator over at OAN now, but he isn’t off to a great start. Community Notes going in so hard here you can hear the exasperation:

Speaking of other desperate attempts to stay relevant:

Oh, and there’s Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) who is now claiming (checks notes) she had a “vaccine injury.” Many had doubts.

On the subject of vaccines:

A handy chart for the times we face:

It feels like racism and ethnocentrism are running rampant, so this response was *chef’s kiss*:

The brat who killed innocent people and got away with it tried to read the Bible at us.

Across the world, some lowlife criminal had opinions about the new year…

And this 17 seconds of French television was amazing.

There’s nothing about Project 2025 that’s funn—

Costco surprised and delighted liberals by leaning into its DEI policies after a shareholder motion to abandon them, causing MAGA to call for a boycott of the retailer.

Speaking of wanting to slap others, watch this turtle.

Is it a mating call, or does he have a reptile dysfunction?

The only thing funnier than this headline and image is the top comment.

On the subject of delightful things,

It’s not all apex predator devours prey out there.

This wedding proposal was great, but the commentary was even better.

I had no idea cats crave ice cream as much as I do.

One thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to assign accurate monetary values.

Okay, though, sometimes things can change.

Where are the people who won those today?

Someone took the time to document this pressing issue, and we’re grateful for it.

Some day I’ll own my own home with a front porch and a doorbell, and I’ll be faced with this:

I’m also taking notes on clever parenting. Here’s a gem:

And for parents who dread staying up late, there’s this awesome work-around:

Some took the ultimate plunge on NYE:

And we had to stop and remember the time this happened:

Honestly, 2024 felt a bit like this:

Scammers are getting quite bold and inventive:

The lack of musical theatre literacy is an epidemic in this country.

Ooof, we need a feed cleanse after that. This clip is a contender for most heartwarming thing I saw this week:

And next I have a series of posts I call “fun with the English language.”

Feeling saucy?

Apologies, we non-hunters are not all like this:

The marquees were feeling naughty:

I want to meet this woman and just listen to her talk. She’s delightful!

My sister posted this and it explains a lot about the English.

In other awesomeness, some NPR fan has too much time on his hands:

I’m thinking this is some of the best accidental promotion they could have asked for.

I’ve had my share of Airbnb issues, but nothing like this:

It’s time for the Dad jokes, Netflix version. For fans of Stranger Things:

(Her name is 11, for you non-fans.)

I’ve watched NONE of these, but this was still a groaner.

Have a splendid weekend!

Jay