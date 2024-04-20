There was a last bit of campaigning that Donald Trump did before he settled into his trial schedule. One gem arrived when he tried to extemporize on the Battle of Gettysburg during a speech in Pennsylvania.

His campaign was also busy sending out funding texts. Folks like George Conway subscribe to them just to see what he’s up to. And of course to troll.

Then there was the trial itself, set to begin on Monday…

It was a moment of deep reflection on how we arrived at this absurd point.

The biggest news of the first day at court wasn’t the jury, or even the fact that the trial had actually, finally begun. Instead it was this:

So much for “Sleepy Joe.” The memes came fast and hilarious. And with the best of hashtags. ; )

Rep. Jared Moskowitz for the extra point:

And Jo Jo from Jerz with what we were all thinking.

Then things got creative.

Extra points for the cleverness and the graphics here:

Some predictions on the media coverage…

Speaking of The Lincoln Project types, this made me chuckle.

Rep. Eric Swalwell FTW!

Slow. Clap.

Another unexpected delight from the trial came from when the attorneys were questioning the jurors and their ability to remain impartial. Trump’s lawyers had unearthed lots of hilarious commentary to prove their point, all of which Trump had to sit and listen to while he stewed.

If you don’t get why this next image is funny, you will by the end of this week’s installment:

Trump wasn’t happy with the jury selection process and somehow thought he had an infinite right to keep striking jurors that the defense just didn’t like.

But wait, the week in court wasn’t quite done! The Floor Action Response Team over in the House had begun the FART jokes in D.C, and then somehow they wafted over to the courthouse in Manhattan.

I don’t know if this is true or not (although one excused juror apparently claims it was) because I’m not there in person, thank goodness. And fart jokes really only work for me if they’re on the clever rather than juvenile side…so here are a few.

This new nickname though…

Jeff Tiedrich always lays it out plainly.

Pitch-perfect dunk from the NYT Pitchbot on this layup.

The clown show continued with the House GOP. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) got into a shouting match after he couldn’t come up with a crime, again, to pin on Joe Biden.

Rep. Moskowitz is fast becoming my favorite funny Congressman. He had a great response to an amendment by Marjorie Three Names (Q-Moscow):

At the urging of Trump, Speaker Johnson was busy creating new legislation to make it illegal for non-citizens to vote, which of course is silly because…

Someone who actually watches these pressers caught this amazing exchange with a Pentagon spokesperson.

Trans kids were in the news because the Supreme Court horrifically allowed a gender affirming care ban go into effect. I found this resurfaced commentary on point:

And this, too.

People can be hurtful, but in the animal world, cats can be outright exterminating. This revelatory discovery for you Dr. Who fans.

Here are some interesting pet perspectives I came across:

Well, owl be damned.

This caption won the day:

Sound on for this kitty in the car.

Your awwww moment for the week:

And your holy crap moment for the week:

And I suppose, a holy cow moment, too!

Speaking of funny human moments, here were my favorites from the week.

Everything is glamorous in the City of Lights, n’est-ce pas?

Ryan Gosling should host SNL all the time if we can get moments like this:

Speaking of SNL, Caitlin Clark got a chance to strike back at Michael Che in person, and I am here for it. Watch the clip here.

Your PSA of the week: As summer approaches, please keep the final likely appearance of your grilled food in mind.

And I came across this very clever ear worm-of-the-week.

Wait, I lied. The week’s ear worm is the following song. Take a moment, then belt it out.

Finally, everyone’s got their baggage, so why not make a dad joke about it?

Have a great weekend!

Jay