It’s Star Wars Day, so I need to share this epic photo that Mark Hamill just posted.

Legendary.

The week began with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. I collected up a few of my favorite clips and moments.

Here’s Joe Biden on BoeBoe.

And in a Pence-ive mood.

About that age issue…

And taking on the NYT:

Host Colin Jost had a few good zingers…

Taking on the extended Trump family…

Impressionist Matt Friend was there to entertain with his inimitable imitations.

The GOP campaign has really yet to get into full swing, with Trump stuck in the courtroom. He’s been whining about it to his base…

At least the judge gave Trump a day off to be with his son.

His allies have been rallying to his side, with mixed success.

Bill Barr again showed he has no principles, spine or common sense.

And Ron DeSantis proved the point he made last year:

With that capitulation, this is all I could think of.

At one point, Trump trotted out the “SLEEPY JOE” dig, which rang particularly ironically, given the circumstances.

Jimmy Kimmel broke this down perfectly for us. Watch the monologue here.

They also tried the “Trump is tough” approach.

When Trump finally used one of his days off from court to actually campaign instead of play golf, his supporters tried to make much hay of it. Of course, they only watch Fox and Newsmax, so they have questions like this:

Their “Where is Joe Biden?” question must have been on a list of GOP talking points given the rise in campus unrest. But they still managed to mess it up badly.

Donald Trump couldn’t get the dates right either, it seems.

In the Manhattan courtroom, Trump’s attorney was reading tweets by Michael Cohen into the record, so we got this true gem:

His followers appear to know he in fact has earned that moniker, so this actually has become a thing with the MAGA faithful. I thought for sure these were a joke, but they are actually going with this.

Pledge break time! It’s near the end of “upgrade week,” where I nudge you gently to become a paid supporter of this newsletter. If you’re a regular free reader and your finances permit you to buy me an oat milk latte once a month, here’s your chance to do it!

Here’s Kaitlan Collins reading Sen. JD Vance to filth after he tried to go there over the Gaza protests.

Speaking of owning, this was some A+ stuff.

Speaking of Elon…

This next one nearly made me spit up.

And this made me think of the whole episode with Giuliani and his presser for the ages from a whole new vantage point.

On the subject of unexpected twists,

That’s a good segue into more cat material. This one is adorbs in this clip.

And I also laughed at this moment. Poor thing!

As a corgi dad, I approve of this video and know exactly what that other dog is doing. Check out the quick clip here.

Speaking of lazy puppos…

Surprise is a universal emotion, as this clip shows.

And I had zero idea these were this size:

Speaking of birds, this guy has had it.

I bet she’s correct here. lol

This is brilliant and evil and has all my respect:

I’ve seen a lot of “quick transformation” videos but this one is my favorite to date.

My friend posted this and I’m stealing it because I so do this.

Leaving this one right here…

Who wants to tell this fella?

This next one is just so silly I just had to include it.

Who among us hasn’t felt this?

That wasn’t the dad joke of the week, though. This one is. Also, bonus earworm!

Have a great weekend! And don’t forget to treat me to that monthly oat milk latte in honor of upgrade week if you’ve been meaning to!

Jay